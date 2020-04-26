Thaddeus Moss signs with Redskins: Randy's son undrafted but could contribute right away

The Washington Redskins need a new tight end heading into the 2020 season, and they chose to wait until after the NFL Draft to pick a prospect up. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss is planning to sign with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent.

Moss was considered a top-10 tight end in this class and the No. 148 overall prospect, according to CBS Sports, but his stock fell after it was revealed during a physical at the NFL combine that he had a Jones fracture in his right foot. A dozen tight ends were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Moss was not one of them.

"It was a no-brainer to sign him," Redskins' vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said after the draft, according to John Keim of ESPN.

Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular-season games for LSU this past season, as the Tigers went on to win the 2020 College Football National Championship. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss left high school as the No. 18 tight end prospect in the 2016 class, graduating from Mallard Creek in Charlotte, North Carolina. He began his career at North Carolina State, where he caught just six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown in five games during the 2016 season. Moss then made the decision to transfer to LSU. After sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Moss ended up missing the entire 2018 season due to a foot issue.

Moss will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Redskins, as Jordan Reed was released earlier this offseason and Vernon Davis elected to retire. Ron Rivera made an effort to sign his former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, but he decided to join the Seattle Seahawks. The Redskins did go out and sign former Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas this offseason, as well as Richard Rodgers, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles. But neither is seen as a long-term answer. The Redskins also have Jeremy Sprinkle, who was drafted by Washington in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 43 career games, he has caught 33 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Rivera previously indicated that he felt comfortable enough with what they had at tight end heading into the draft, but Moss is a player who could end up being a diamond in the rough for this offense -- and the Redskins are going to give him a shot.