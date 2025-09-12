Micah Parsons might the most popular person in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but Jerry Jones might not be too far behind him.

Hundreds of Packers fans shouted "Thank you, Jerry!" immediately following Green Bay's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field Thursday night. The chants were in reference to Jones, the Cowboys' longtime owner/general manager, decision to trade the perennial Pro Bowl linebacker to Green Bay just ahead of the regular season.

Parsons has made an immediate impact for the Packers, who look like the NFL's best team during the early stages of the 2025 season. During the season's first two weeks, the Packers defeated the Lions and Commanders -- teams that went a combined 27-7 last season -- by a combined score of 54-31.

Parsons, who had 1.5 sacks during Green Bay's first two games despite being on a limited snap count, is fully embracing his new city and team just as much as they are embracing him.

"It's truly amazing," Parsons said during the postgame interview on Prime Video. "Just because the guys were so welcoming, I don't think there was like, no hate or anger They're just like, 'Bro ... you're a special player. We're just happy you're here.' And I mean, from the very beginning, they just embraced me and challenged me to go out there and be great, even the coaches.

"It don't matter who it is. It could be your best offensive tackle. Your All-Pro. I gotta go win. I have to win now. And that's just the rage in me, like, I'm pissed off."

Parsons is clearly eager to help the Packers capture their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 2010. He's also looking forward to facing his former teammates when the Packers face the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 4.

"Obviously, you know, my family and everyone's looking forward to it," Parsons said. "But you know, I'm just going to let my actions talk. It's just gonna be funny, because all my friends are there. ... So just going against those guys, it's going to be heartbreaking, but, damn, I'm excited for the matchup."

Rest assured that Parsons' return to Dallas will be the talk of Week 4, given Parsons' and the Packers' fast start and Jones' penchant for talking to anyone with a microphone.