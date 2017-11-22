Thanksgiving Day football picks: NFL, college best bets, 4-team parlay

There are four major football games on Thanksgiving -- three in the NFL and one in college football. On the pro side, the Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites over the Detroit Lions, the Washington Redskins are 7.5-point favorites over the Giants, and the Cowboys-Chargers matchup is a pick'em, meaning Vegas isn't favoring either side.



On the college front, Mississippi State is a 16-point favorite over in-state rival Ole Miss in a classic rivalry matchup known as the Egg Bowl.



Fans from across the nation will be placing bets on these contests.



But If you're feeling truly bold on Thanksgiving Day, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a four-team parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000. If you go big, this could be a truly life-changing bet that would make it a holiday season never to forget.



To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts to make picks in the areas that they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.



SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein (7-1 on Vikings picks) is picking Minnesota-Detroit. R.J. White, a CBS Sports NFL editor who has cashed in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest, will put his 5-0 Dallas record on the line for Cowboys-Chargers. And national sportswriter Mike Tierney, who is a blistering 40-18 on NFL Over-Under picks since last year, has a strong pick for the total of Giants-Redskins.



On the college front, data scientist Stephen Oh, who is a red-hot 30-18-2 in his last 50 college football picks against the spread, will be picking Ole Miss-Mississippi State.



We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Hartstein is laying 2.5 points and taking the Minnesota Vikings to cover on the road against Detroit.



The Lions are currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Vikings and they've also been victorious on Thanksgiving four straight years. But it's another piece of history that Hartstein, who is also riding a blazing 8-2-1 run his last 11 NFL picks against the spread, is more interested in.



When he evaluated the earlier meeting this season between the Vikings and the Lions, he saw a Minnesota team that out-gained the Lions, but uncharacteristically turned it over three times. That's not likely to happen again for a Vikings team that is 13th in the league in turnover margin at +2 this season.



Confidently lock the Vikings, and their strong 7-3 record against the spread, into your parlay and you'll be well on your way to a huge payoff.



