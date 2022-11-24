Often years the NFL Thanksgiving games aren't the most exciting of affairs, but this year's slate features three intriguing matchups. Five of the six competing teams are above .500, with the one outlier in Detroit coming in on a three-game winning streak. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule begins with Lions vs. Bills at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Cowboys vs. Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET and finishes with Patriots vs. Vikings at 8:20 p.m. E.T.. The first game will see Josh Allen making his second Thanksgiving appearance in as many years, and his four-TD performance in 2021 makes him an intriguing option for Thanksgiving Day NFL props this year.

Allen lit up the Saints on the holiday a year ago, but he also has just two total passing touchdowns over his last three games of 2022. Caesars Sportsbook has his player prop odds at +146 if he exceeds 2.5 passing TDs versus Detroit. Considering the Lions have allowed a league-high of 17 passing scores this year, is jumping on this plus-money prop bet the smart move? Before making any NFL prop bets for Thanksgiving Day, you need to see the NFL prop predictions for Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys and Vikings vs. Patriots from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top NFL player prop bets for Thanksgiving Day

After simulating the NFL Thanksgiving Day games 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson goes over 88.5 receiving yards at a -117 payout. The third-year pro is on the shortlist for best receiver in the league, and he's averaging 109.3 yards per game. He has topped 84.5 receiving yards in seven of 10 games, including six of his last seven.

The LSU product has taken a liking to playing the AFC East this year, going off for 107 yards against Miami and then 193 yards in an epic performance versus Buffalo. Now he gets to face a New England team that has equally struggled versus fellow NFC North wideouts, giving up 116 yards to Allen Lazard of the Packers and 92 yards to Josh Reynolds of the Lions.

The Patriots have faced just one top-10 passing offense all year and that came in Week 1 when they allowed 94 yards to Tyreek Hill of Miami. Now, the Pats will face another in Minnesota, and the model sees more success for a true No. 1 wideout against them, with Jefferson finishing with 99 receiving yards on average. See more NFL props here.

