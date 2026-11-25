You can't beat the pairing of Thanksgiving and football. The two are synonymous, and the NFL has recognized this by expanding its slate of games over the holiday weekend. On top of our traditional triple-header on Thanksgiving, we'll again be treated to a Black Friday game as well as, for the first time ever, a Thanksgiving Eve contest. That jives nicely with the second and third helpings of turkey we're bound to go up for, but it also leaves us with more work to do in the gambling space.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place. You can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (Thanksgiving Eve)

Time: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Open: Rams -3.5, O/U 45.5

When it comes to wagering on Packers games, there's no better resource than SportsLine expert R.J. White. Over his last 72 game picks involving Green Bay, White is up 27.3 units (51-20-1). Naturally, you'll want to know what his official pick is for this Thanksgiving Eve showdown from Los Angeles. We can tell you White is leaning Over the 44.5 total, but to see his official pick for this game, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Rams -2.5: "If the Packers can't run, that means Jordan Love is going to have to throw the ball 50 times, and you do not want to be stuck in a situation where you have to throw the ball 50 times with guys like Garrett and Donald breathing down your neck. Advantage: Rams. On the flip side, the Rams' offense could have some trouble in this game. That's mainly because I have no idea who Matthew Stafford is going to throw the ball to.

"... Of course, the Rams could just decide to not throw the ball at all, which actually might work, because they rank seventh overall in rushing yards per game this year. With Blake Corum and Kyren Williams leading the way, the Rams have had a sneaky good rushing attack this season. It's gotten hot over the past four weeks, with the Rams averaging 163.5 yards per game on the ground in that span. The Packers are 1-4 this season when their opponent rushes for at least 100 yards, and their only win came by three points over a team (Buccaneers) that was starting an undrafted quarterback (Jalon Daniels), so I'm not even going to count that." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Rams to squeak out a 20-17 win over the Packers. To see all of his Week 12 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Rams (-2.5) Packers

Packers Packers

Packers Packers



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Time: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bears -2.5, O/U 55.5

Lions +2.5: "This should be an offensive show. Both teams can score, even if Chicago hasn't been great on offense the past two games. On this fast track, look out. The Bears defense has played well since getting Jeffrey Simmons in a trade, but they won't stop the Lions here. Look for a lot of points with the home team getting the victory on Thanksgiving." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has the Lions taking down the Bears, 31-27 at home. To see all of his Week 12 picks, click here.

Lions +2.5: "This week, the Lions have to figure out how to slow down a Bears offense that definitely is NOT one-dimensional. The Bears are one of just two teams in the NFL, along with the Bills, that average over 230 passing yards per game and 140 rushing yards per game. They can beat you in whatever way Ben Johnson decides to beat you each week.

"The Lions have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, but they've struggled to stop the pass. This means I could see Caleb Williams throwing for at least 300 yards. But whatever that number ends up being, I think Jared Goff is going to top it.

"The Lions are undefeated (5-0) at Ford Field this season, and that's mostly because their offense was designed to thrive on turf in an indoor environment. The Bears are 8-0 against non-NFC North teams this year but 0-2 against their division, and they've lost seven of their past eight against the Lions." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Lions to upset the Bears, 30-27. To see all of his Week 12 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-2.5) at Lions Lions

Lions Lions

Lions Bears



Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Time: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -8.5, O/U 47.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has been an invaluable source for bettors since its inception. Over that span, it's up over $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks, and now we're using its expertise to cook up a Thanksgiving parlay. In all, it's a three-leg parlay that pays out +1721. One of those legs is an alternate line where the model is taking Over 54.5 in this Eagles-Cowboys contest, as it projects 55 combined points. To see the other two legs to complete the parlay, go log on to SportsLine.

Cowboys -8.5: "Dak Prescott has thrown nine touchdown passes and no picks in the past two weeks. The Dallas offense is rolling. The Eagles defense will be a challenge. Joe Milton, who was on the Cowboys' practice squad to start the season, will start at quarterback for the Eagles. Dallas will play better defense against him this week. Cowboys big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Cowboys to pull off the 34-17 win. To see all of his Week 12 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Cowboys (-8.5) Cowboys

Eagles Eagles

Cowboys Eagles



Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 50.5

When it comes to betting Bills games, look no further than SportsLine expert Mike Tierney. He's returned 7.8 units over his last 34 ATS picks involving Buffalo. Of course, we had to see what he has in store for this Thanksgiving heavyweight matchup against Kansas City. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his official ATS pick, you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Chiefs +3: "In the regular season, [Josh] Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes, but the Chiefs quarterback is a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Seeing as this is a regular-season matchup, one would think this trend could continue, especially with the Bills playing at Highmark Stadium. However, I think [Patrick] Mahomes gets a rare regular-season win over his rival.

"Mahomes comes into Week 12 with his hair on fire, totaling 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games. Not only do those numbers bolster his sure-fire Comeback Player of the Year candidacy, but they're making him a dark-horse MVP candidate. Buffalo's defense has put up some eye-popping numbers as they've gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown. However, these are the quarterbacks they've faced over that stretch: Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, and Kyle McCord. Mahomes is in another stratosphere.

"Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense has been sneaky great this year, owning the best red zone scoring efficiency (36%) in the league entering Week 12." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Kansas City heading up to Buffalo and pulling off the 28-24 win over the Bills. To see the rest of his Week 12 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs at Bills (-3) Bills

Bills Chiefs

Chiefs Chiefs



Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (Black Friday)

Time: Friday, 3 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Open: Broncos -1.5, O/U 40.5

R.J. White has routinely been one of SportsLine's top experts, particularly when it comes to the NFL. More specifically, White has been on an absolute tear when it comes to picking Steelers games. He enters this Black Friday contest againt Denver on a 38-22-1 run, which has him (and whoever has tailed) up 13.3 units. We can tell you he's leaning under to the total, but to see his official play for the matchup, go check out SportsLine.

Steelers +3: "[The Steelers] are simply the more desperate team (as evidenced by them benching Aaron Rodgers and going with Mason Rudolph). If they don't win here, it could be the beginning of the end to their season. If they lose, they run the risk of falling out of the playoff picture entirely and set up another do-or-die matchup with the Texans in Week 13. Playing at home, this is a gotta-have-it moment for Mike McCarthy.

"Fortunately for them, they do matchup pretty well against Denver. While their ground game has been one of the main reasons for their struggles over the past two weeks, it has a strong opportunity to get back on track this Friday. The Broncos are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the NFL. During Sunday's win over the Raiders, Denver allowed Ashton Jeanty to post 169 yards from scrimmage. Jaylen Warren has the ability to make that same type of impact as both a receiver and runner out of the backfield.

"Moreover, the Steelers' run defense should be able to contain what has blossomed into a strong Broncos ground attack headlined by Jonah Coleman. Pittsburgh's 3.6 yards per carry allowed average this season is tied for the second-fewest in the league. The defense has also allowed the seventh-fewest points per game (20.1). If they can bottle up Coleman and put more emphasis on Bo Nix, that could be the winning formula." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has Pittsburgh pulling off the 23-20 win over Denver. To see all of his Week 12 picks, click here.