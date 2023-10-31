On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced that rapper Jack Harlow will be the halftime performer for their Thanksgiving halftime show. The Lions 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will be broadcast nationally on Fox on Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET, when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.

The six-time Grammy nominated rapper is called "one of music's brightest stars" in the Lions' official announcement. He has two No. 1 singles and over 10 billion career streams. Harlow is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor.

The 25-year-old has three studio albums, the latest being Jackman, which was released in April of 2023. In 2022, he released the album Come Home The Kids Miss You and in 2020 he released Thats What They All Say. His 2020 album earned his first Grammy nomination, for his hit song "Whats Poppin."

The Louisville, Kentucky native created The Jack Harlow Foundation to support his community. The foundation's website lists their goal as "making [Harlow's] hometown a better place to live."

Country duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem ahead of the Thanksgiving game. The group is a husband-and-wife duo, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. They earned the American Music Association award for Duo/Group of the Year for the second consecutive year.