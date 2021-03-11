Hey, it's Thursday, that day when you start to hear those weekend bells chiming just around the corner! And even though you might be tempted to sprint straight toward the bells while ignoring everything in your path, I'm here to tell you ... chill out a bit. Let's enjoy the time we have together. After all, tomorrow is never promised.

Did I get too deep just there? Is existential dread kicking in? Sorry about that, I just don't want you cruise straight past Thursday when we've got some good stuff to enjoy here this morning. Not only is the NBA officially back in action after what seemed like a far-too-long All-Star break, but the trade deadline is now two weeks away. We're going to talk some NBA trade buzz shortly.

We've also got Champions League recaps and the latest on the Chicago Bears' quarterback hunt on the way as well.

In other news, I randomly fell down a "Moneyball" rabbit hole late last night and just decided to give the movie another go. As it turns out, still a very awesome watch. That being said, we don't talk enough about the fact that, in a day and age where Hollywood seems obsessed with using prosthetics to make actors look exactly like their biopic characters, ten years ago we just kind of accepted that Brad Pitt could play Billy Beane while looking exactly like Brad freakin' Pitt. That may end up being Billy Beane's greatest (only?) championship win.

📰 What you need to know

1. NBA trade deadline rumors starting to heat up 🏀

We are officially two weeks out from the NBA's trade deadline and the stove is starting to get quite hot. Rumors are beginning to fly all over the place, so I figured now would be a good time for us to take stock of the chatter and monitor the buzz. Our NBA crew is busy keeping its finger on the pulse, so here's what they've got for you:

The league seems to be fairly wide open in this strange, abbreviated season, so that could affect the way certain teams approach the deadline in a few weeks. At this point, it doesn't seem like there's going to be a shortage of action given all the speculation as we come out of the other side of the All-Star break.

2. Wednesday's Champions League takeaways: It's not all bad for Barca ⚽

This week's Champions League slate is in the books, as we had two more second leg Round of 16 matches yesterday. With that, two more teams (PSG and Liverpool) move on to the quarterfinals while two others (Barcelona and RB Leipzig) are eliminated. We now have half the spots in the quarters filled.

Let's bring in our Roger Gonzalez to help provide some takeaways from Wednesday's UCL action:

PSG got some help from VAR: Barcelona brought a pretty strong start in the first half, but it never really felt in doubt for PSG, especially since they were helped by a couple of controversial VAR decisions . Barca needed all the help they could get and they didn't get much on Wednesday. Luckily, it wasn't exactly a close call, as PSG and Barca drew 1-1 and the Parisians advanced 5-2 on aggregate

Barcelona brought a pretty strong start in the first half, but it never really felt in doubt for PSG, especially since they were helped by . Barca needed all the help they could get and they didn't get much on Wednesday. Luckily, it wasn't exactly a close call, as Barca has hope, just not in Europe: "Despite being bounced from the competition, Barca played really well. The final result in the tie doesn't reflect it, but they created a lot of really good chances on Wednesday ... With what we saw in this match, combined with recent form in La Liga and the big comeback against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinals, all of a sudden they feel like a team that could potentially win two trophies this year, just not the one they most coveted."

"Despite being bounced from the competition, Barca played really well. The final result in the tie doesn't reflect it, but they created a lot of really good chances on Wednesday ... With what we saw in this match, combined with recent form in La Liga and the big comeback against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinals, all of a sudden they feel like a team that could potentially win two trophies this year, just not the one they most coveted." Liverpool finally wins a home match ... kind of: Heading into yesterday's match, Liverpool had lost six straight home matches and gone winless in their last eight. Those skids came to an end with a 2-0 win over Leipzig (which helped Liverpool win 4-0 on aggregate) but the "home" win comes with an asterisk. Due to travel restrictions, Liverpool had to play the game in Budapest, not at Anfield. We'll have to see where they play in the quarterfinals, but maybe Budapest can be their new (temporary) home?

Even though Barcelona came up empty-handed, it's worth noting that Lionel Messi scored an incredible goal from way out in the defeat. That goal may end up being his last in the Champions League with Barca, as there's plenty of speculation that he may end up changing clubs this summer ... perhaps ending up with PSG and reuniting with Neymar. If so, it was one hell of a final goal.

We'll fill the other half of the quarterfinalists bracket next week when the Round of 16 closes out with four more second leg matches. Until then, keep Paramount+ (your home for all UCL streaming needs) bookmarked and ready to go.

3. The Bears are getting desperate for QB upgrade 🏈



Stop me if you've heard this one before, but the Chicago Bears really need to get better at the quarterback position. Mitch Trubisky isn't inspiring a lot of confidence. Nick Foles didn't fix anything. They missed out on Carson Wentz. So, now what?

Well, now it's time to get desperate, apparently. At least that's the latest from our Jason La Canfora, who reported in his insider notes column yesterday that Chicago is preparing to make a hard push for Deshaun Watson and/or Russell Wilson.

According to JLC's sources, the Bears are willing to throw "a boatload of picks" at the Texans or Seahawks in order to score a franchise quarterback

in order to score a franchise quarterback Anonymous NFL exec: "There is a real sense of panic in that building ... Don't underestimate how desperate they are "



"There is a real sense of panic in that building ... " The Bears may also pursue Illinois native Jimmy Garoppolo if they strike out on their pursuit of Watson/Wilson

It's not all that surprising that the Bears would be willing to part with whatever it takes to get a good QB under center. When the desperation kicks in, the front office knows they've got to get bold in order to protect their own jobs. What good are a bunch of first round picks when you're out of a job and it's the next general manager using them?

Unfortunately for the Bears' front office, this is a hole they completely dug themselves. They passed on Watson in favor of Trubisky, then were foolish enough to think that Foles was going to be the savior. They've got two strikes on them and now they've got to do whatever it takes to make sure that they make contact on this next pitch.

4. Kansas fires AD Jeff Long two days after Les Miles dismissal 🏈

Yesterday we talked about potential candidates to replace Les Miles as the head football coach at Kansas after he was more-or-less fired earlier this week, and I mentioned that athletic director Jeff Long would be in charge of that coaching hunt. Here's what I wrote:

"Whoever Long and Kansas go with, they better hope that the program sees new life relatively quickly because, if not, it may be the athletic director out the door next. At this point, it's probably fair to assume that a lot of Kansas fans already wish he was packing his stuff up alongside Miles ... and they probably don't have a lot of faith in his ability to pick the next guy either."



Welp, here we are 24 hours later and it turns out that Kansas isn't even giving Long the chance to pick the next guy.

Kansas fired Long on Tuesday night

The firing came shortly after Long was publicly scrutinized for getting defensive over his history of coaching whiffs on a Zoom call with the media

on a Zoom call with the media Long: "I'm pretty upset, but I know how the world works. I'm just sick because I tried to do everything the right way with high ethics and morals and doing the right thing for young people. That's the only thing that disappoints me."

Long took over the Jayhawks athletics program in 2018 and brought in Miles four months later. He was earning $1.5 million annually, making him the second-highest paid AD in the Big 12, and he had three years left on his deal.

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch today

🏀 No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 West Virginia, 11:30 a.m. | WVU -3 | TV: ESPN

🏀 Celtics vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. | BKN -3 | TV: TNT

🏀 Warriors vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. | LAC -7.5 | TV: TNT

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

This absurd no-look, through-the-legs pass from Connor McDavid was absolutely not fair.