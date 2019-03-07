The Bears are shopping Jordan Howard, and multiple teams reportedly talked trade at the NFL combine

To this point in their young careers, the Bears have had very established roles for running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. Howard has gotten most of the carries, whereas Cohen has specialized as a receiving back. The Bears, however, may be indicating the direction they want their offense to go.

As Jason La Canfora reported last Wednesday before the combine, the Bears have been shopping Howard. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams approached the Bears at the combine to discuss a Howard trade.

Howard had 250 carries last season for 935 yards, falling just shy of his third straight 1,000-plus yard season. Cohen, meanwhile, carried the ball 99 times for 444 yards. His 4.5 yards per carry were a jump from Howard's 3.7, but it was a similar load to Cohen's share in 2017, when he took on 87 carries for 370 yards as a rookie.

Where Cohen has shined is in the passing game. He had 71 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns last year, a much more substantial leap from his rookie year n which he caught 53 passes for 353 yards. Howard has never hit 30 catches in his career.

For some teams, a pure running back may be worthwhile -- particularly a pure runner who's still on a rookie contract. The Bears have thrown the ball about 55 percent of the time in each of their past two seasons, so if they get the right offer they may want to pass it more next year -- or they may want to start utilizing Cohen as a running back more often moving forward.