Good morning, pal! Welcome to Tuesday... happy to have you back with me here this morning.

In some rather unfortunate and untimely news, I think I'm falling in love with the World Series? After three straight nights of baseball over the weekend, I think I experienced some separation anxiety with Rays-Dodgers last night. No World Series on my TV left me feeling lost and alone.

That's super bad news considering that series (and the baseball season) could come to an end tonight with Game 6. After that, it's really just football as our only constant, and that's biiiiiig scary. I feel like even Dodgers fans should be rooting for a Game 7 tomorrow just for the sake of entertainment, but I know that's not fair to them. They seem to have enough trouble closing things out as it is.

But you know me by now... I'm thirsty for maximum chaos all the time, and there are fewer things more chaotic than a Game 7 with a championship on the line. Go Rays.

📰 What you need to know

1. Rams cruise to win over Bears on MNF 🏈

The universe tends to even things out, which might help explain why Monday Night Football last night was... well, less than spectacular. After Sunday night's incredible showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks, we were due for a bit of a primetime dud.

Also, maybe we were right to doubt the Bears' legitimacy. Chicago entered last night's matchup against the Rams at 5-1, making them one of the best teams in the NFL -- at least according to the standings. A win would have made them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But Chicago didn't just fail to get the win in Los Angeles. They put forth such a weak performance that now we have no choice but to question whether they're even good. There may be one (1) imposter among us.

Let's get some takeaways from Monday's 24-10 Rams win:

Why the Rams won: Los Angeles held the ball enough to wear down Chicago's strong defense, especially as the game went on. As for their own defense, the Rams got some very strong, timely performances from their top defensive guys. They managed to keep David Montgomery in check while keeping Nick Foles flustered. The Rams were in control for almost the entire night

Los Angeles held the ball enough to wear down Chicago's strong defense, especially as the game went on. As for their own defense, the Rams got some very strong, timely performances from their top defensive guys. They managed to keep in check while keeping flustered. The Rams were in control for almost the entire night Why the Bears lost: Well, for starters, their defense scored their only touchdown of the game. Chicago's D looked great for a while (to be expected) but the Bears' offense couldn't do much of anything to stay on the field and that left the defense gassed. Foles looked rough but didn't get any help from his offensive line, the running game or his coach... so that's not ideal

I'd be remiss if I didn't give some props to Rams punter Johnny Hekker for his performance. Punters don't often get a whole lot of love but Hekker may have legitimately been the best player on the field last night. He punted five times and had all five of his punts land inside the Bears' 10-yard line (two of them inside the five). That man was NOT messing around and he kept the heat turned all the way up on the Bears' struggling offense.

Punters... not only are they people, but sometimes they're also superstars.

2. Orlando bubble college basketball tournaments nixed after testing spat 🏀

Getty Images

Welp, I hope you weren't getting too excited about those early-season college basketball tournaments that were supposed to be held in Orlando next month. All those games and events inside a "NBA-like bubble" in November? Yup, they've been scrapped.

They reportedly were scrapped due to "ongoing differences" between ESPN, which was staging the games, and the participating schools over COVID-19 health and safety protocols

The disagreements reportedly surrounded how stringent the protocols would be (ESPN reportedly planned on implementing stricter protocols than those enforced by many conferences)



There was also disagreement on how to handle COVID-19 positive players and how frequently players who recovered from the virus must be tested

ESPN, via statement: "ESPN Events set out to create a protected environment for teams to participate in early-season events in Orlando. Based on certain challenges surrounding testing protocols, we opted to resume these tournaments during the 2021-22 season."

More than two dozen teams were expected to participate in the bubble events (which included the Jimmy V Classic, Champions Classic and the Orlando Invitational) and now those programs suddenly face a very uncomfortable situation just about a month before the season is scheduled to start. Our Gary Parrish thinks that the most sensible solution at this point might be just to focus on conference-only schedules.

It certainly feels like we could be headed toward a mess this college basketball season, and that mess doesn't seem like it wants to even wait for the season to start. All these teams now scrambling to fill out their schedule (or completely restructure) on short notice? Smells like chaos in here already.

3. CFB Power Rankings: Is Cincinnati a contender? 🏈

CBS Sports graphic

Wanna talk some college football on a Tuesday? Why the hell not, right?

Well, our Dennis Dodd published his weekly College Football Power Rankings installment yesterday and there wasn't a whole lot of change at the very top. The usual suspects -- Clemson, 'Bama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame -- are still there. But the biggest riser of the week takes center stage in Dodd's writeup and he wonders a simple question: Does Cincinnati have a legitimate shot at making the College Football Playoff?

Fresh off a dominant win at SMU in which the Bearcats shut down one of the most explosive offenses in the country and smashed the Mustangs with over 300 rushing yards, Dodd thinks yes, they've got a real shot.

Dodd: "If you assume -- as you should -- that three of the playoff spots are all-but-spoken for (Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State) then that leaves a possible opening for the first entry from a Group of Five team. In that scenario, Cincinnati would likely be battling a second team from a Power Five conference for that spot unless the Big 12 winds up with an undefeated team... If the Bearcats (4-0) win out, they'd absolutely be in the discussion for a playoff. Looking at the remaining schedule, there is a chance Cincinnati could play five ranked teams this season. The AAC is that good this year."

Cincinnati has only finished inside the top 10 once in program history so a spot in the CFP would be a real "against all odds" scenario. But, hey, weirder things have happened in 2020, I suppose.

You can check out the full power rankings right here.

4. Coyotes prove NHL still has race issues 🏒

Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes have had all sorts of issues within their organization over recent years, from arena problems to attendance issues to a scouting controversy that ultimately led to the NHL stripping them of two draft picks. Not to mention their general manager quit just before the start of the playoffs.

Their latest problem came yesterday when it was revealed that the Coyotes' first draft selection this year, Mitchell Miller, has a history of concerning, racist and abusive behavior.

Miller, 18, was convicted of "bullying" a Black, disabled classmate four years ago

Among Miller's transgressions detailed in a police report: He tricked the other student into "licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal." Miller also physically and verbally tormented the classmate and taunted him with racial slurs on several occasions

The classmate's mother also said there's video evidence of Miller "smashing [her son's] head against a brick wall"

Miller completed 25 hours of community service and sent a letter to every NHL team apologizing for his behavior, but reportedly still hasn't apologized to the victim personally

The Coyotes were aware of Miller's history when they made the decision to draft him, and they continue to stand behind the pick -- saying they believe they're "in the best position to guide Mitchell."

I took some time yesterday to reflect on this ugly, ugly story and how it's another frustrating case of the NHL's recent anti-racism initiatives ringing hollow. Stuff like this really makes you question whether the NHL is truly committed to improving its own culture, which has been plagued by racism for quite some time, or whether all their recent words and gestures were just performative.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

📺 What to watch tonight

⚽ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan, 1:55 p.m. | INT -150 | TV: CBS All-Access

⚾ Rays vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. | LAD -140 | TV: FOX

📝 Top scores from last night

🏈 Rams 24, Bears 10

Jared Goff threw for 219 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

💵 Winning Wagers: LAR -6.5, Under (43.5)