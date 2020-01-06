The Big Game TV giveaway: Enter now for a shot a new 65-inch LG C9 OLED TV
Enter for your big chance to win (U.S. only)
The big game deserves an awesome viewing experience. And CBS Interactive is here to give one lucky person just that.
CBS Sports, CNET and SportsLine have come together to create the ultimate Big Game prize sweepstakes. Enter here for a chance to win a 65-inch LG C9 OLED TV -- one of the best televisions CNET has ever reviewed.
So, how do you win this ultimate game-day prize pack? Just fill out the form below by Jan. 20, agree to the official rules and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the U.S. only; rules apply). And if one chance isn't good enough, after you enter there'll be options to get extra entries by following CBS Sports, the Pick Six Podcast, CNET and SportsLine or downloading the CBS Sports app at the links below.
Be sure to enter by Jan. 20 for your chance to win* -- the winner may get the TV in time for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. Good luck!
If you are having trouble viewing this form in your mobile device, please click here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lines: Seahawks-Packers closest spread
Find out the betting lines for Vikings-49ers, Titans-Ravens, Texans-Chiefs and Seahawks-Packers
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
2020 Draft order: See the top 24 picks
See who owns the first 24 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the wild card round in the books
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
For the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches, check here
-
Vikings embrace underdog role in upset W
Minnesota was not given much of a chance to win and that's exactly how they like it
-
Garrett out: Cowboys coaching candidates
The Joneses have already begun eyeing talented potential replacements
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game