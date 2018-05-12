The Broncos reportedly want to bring back DeMarcus Ware, but not as a player

With the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected North Carolina State pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. Considered the top edge defender in the draft, Chubb has worlds of potential. Best case scenario, he turns into something like DeMarcus Ware, who tore up opposing offensive linemen for 12 years as he racked up 138.5 sacks.

Of course, the Broncos know Ware very well. He played his final three seasons in Denver after spending his first nine in Dallas with the Cowboys, and Ware helped the Broncos win their most recent Super Bowl.

If they get their way, he'll also be helping mold Chubb into the best player he can be. According to a report from Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver, the Broncos have reached out to Ware (among others) to come to OTAs and training camp and help out with some pass-rushing instruction.

"The plan is for Ware and others to be in a few days during organized team activities and a couple days during training camp," Klis wrote. "As Ware has already served as a player-coach of sorts for active Bronco pass rushers Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett, there is little doubt his pet project would be Chubb, providing his consultant-type role is finalized with the club."

There are few better teachers for a team to turn to than one of the best pass-rushers of his generation, and there's no doubt the young Broncos edge rushers would benefit from some hands-on tutelage from Ware. There was already speculation earlier this offseason that Ware might serve a similar role with the Cowboys, so it will be interesting to see if he chooses instruction with one team over the other, or if he just does both.