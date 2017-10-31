The Browns are reportedly considering a trade of suspended WR Josh Gordon

Just over two months after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the potential reinstatement of suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was not "under active consideration," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the former Pro Bowl wideout could be on the move before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Gordon, who hasn't played a regular season game since 2014, was seen in New York City on Tuesday, Schefter noted via Twitter, and was expected to meet with the NFL, presumably regarding his long-awaited return to the field. The Browns, meanwhile, might be looking to get something for Gordon's rights in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. Eastern deadline.

Browns WR Josh Gordon spotted in NYC today and league source confirmed he will meet with NFL on Tues. Browns could look to trade his rights. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

With Josh Gordon’s possible reinstatement near, it’s possible Browns could look to trade his right’s by today’s 4 pm deadline, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Schefter later clarified that Gordon was set to meet with the NFL on Wednesday, not Tuesday, however, so if any trade were to occur, it might have to happen with both sides unsure of the receiver's immediate eligibility.

Gordon, 26, was a Pro Bowl target for Cleveland in 2013 thanks to a 1,600-yard season, but the former supplemental draft pick missed all of the 2015 season due to a repeat violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, then spent much of 2016 seeking treatment at an in-patient rehabilitation center. The last time he applied for reinstatement to the league, in May, he was denied.