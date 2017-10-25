The case of JuJu Smith-Schuster's missing bike has reportedly been solved

While Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was absent from practice on Monday for mysterious reasons, Tuesday brought a much more important absence for the Steelers: that of fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike. In the early morning hours, JuJu let the world know that his bike had been stolen:

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN 😂😂 WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

The bike was obviously very important to JuJu, and he let everyone know exactly why:

This was me biking yesterday 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ gonna miss that bike for real 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xyv59LBh75 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

ATTN: 🛑🛑

Why I Ride A Bike Around Pittsburgh!! pic.twitter.com/lhkHef26ir — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 5, 2017

And with that, a hashtag that would eventually sweep across Steeler Nation was born: #FindJujusBike.

💔💔😭😭 I Hope It’s Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

Knowing the seriousness of the subject matter, beat reporters covering the Steelers apparently began asking the team for comment. That did not go over very well with team PR man Burt Lauten.

For all the newsroom people out there, please do not text/call/tweet/DM me for a comment on a missing bike. Though I hope he finds it, I also have bigger fish to fry. Thank you. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 24, 2017

Of course, one industrious reporter – Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward – just had to ask a follow-up.

Hey burt you got that bike @TeamJuJu is lookin for? — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 24, 2017

Because Lauten was being so illusive with information, Heyward came up with a theory: Lauten must have stolen the bike himself.

He wasn't the only one coming up with theories on who the perpetrator might be. Smith-Schuster had some theories of his own -- some of them even involving teammates.

Man that dude @L_Bell26 might’ve taken the bike with him this time idk 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xUeBLnfUsU — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

The quest for his bike got so big that it even crossed over into other sports. Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper got in on the action, hoping that his spreading of the hashtag would help turn up some information.

The quest got so big that even a porn star – and notorious DM-releaser – wanted to help... but JuJu wasn't falling for that one.

You are my new favorite follow on twitter 😭 @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

Late on Tuesday night, there still appeared to be no information in the case. JuJu's bike was still missing, and he was still tweeting. On Wednesday morning, though, there was a break in the case:

BREAKING NEWS: Police in Mt. Oliver say they have recovered @TeamJuJu's bike. pic.twitter.com/jEdxk5tTqe — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) October 25, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: KDKA was contacted by a man saying he bought the bike -- and later learned it was stolen. #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/7TF3pbE7og — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) October 25, 2017

BREAKING (cont): That man turned the bike into police in Mt. Oliver. The bike was was the only mode of transportation for the #steeler WR. pic.twitter.com/Eh4J40FwN7 — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) October 25, 2017

Then there was photographic proof that the bike had been turned in to the police:

Here it is! The bike belonging to @TeamJuJu is at the Mt. Oliver Police Dept. after someone turned it in last night. #KDKA @steelers pic.twitter.com/us6rnF7vBb — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 25, 2017

JuJu has not yet confirmed that he's gotten his bike back, but judging by the pictures, that is indeed his missing bike. It looks like this story will have a happy ending after all.