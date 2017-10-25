The case of JuJu Smith-Schuster's missing bike has reportedly been solved
The Steelers wide receiver's bike was stolen, leading to a day-long quest to get it back
While Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was absent from practice on Monday for mysterious reasons, Tuesday brought a much more important absence for the Steelers: that of fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike. In the early morning hours, JuJu let the world know that his bike had been stolen:
The bike was obviously very important to JuJu, and he let everyone know exactly why:
And with that, a hashtag that would eventually sweep across Steeler Nation was born: #FindJujusBike.
Knowing the seriousness of the subject matter, beat reporters covering the Steelers apparently began asking the team for comment. That did not go over very well with team PR man Burt Lauten.
Of course, one industrious reporter – Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward – just had to ask a follow-up.
Because Lauten was being so illusive with information, Heyward came up with a theory: Lauten must have stolen the bike himself.
He wasn't the only one coming up with theories on who the perpetrator might be. Smith-Schuster had some theories of his own -- some of them even involving teammates.
The quest for his bike got so big that it even crossed over into other sports. Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper got in on the action, hoping that his spreading of the hashtag would help turn up some information.
The quest got so big that even a porn star – and notorious DM-releaser – wanted to help... but JuJu wasn't falling for that one.
Late on Tuesday night, there still appeared to be no information in the case. JuJu's bike was still missing, and he was still tweeting. On Wednesday morning, though, there was a break in the case:
Then there was photographic proof that the bike had been turned in to the police:
JuJu has not yet confirmed that he's gotten his bike back, but judging by the pictures, that is indeed his missing bike. It looks like this story will have a happy ending after all.
