The Chargers are offering free Chargers tattoos to Los Angeles fans

The Chargers aren't just going to face a challenge on the field this season, when they attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013, they'll also be challenged off the field. In Los Angeles now, the Chargers are fighting with the Rams for supremacy over the Los Angeles market.

They aren't off to the best start. Earlier this offseason, their new logo was ridiculed when it was unveiled. Then they were booed at a Clippers-Lakers game. On Sunday for the preseason debut, the Chargers failed to draw a bigger crowd than the L.A. Galaxy.

Their solution? Offer free tattoos.

As first reported by Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers are offering free team-themed tattoos on Tuesday. From Farmer's story:

The Chargers, who spent the past 55 years in San Diego, are looking to leave a mark in their new city — in part by paying for team-themed tattoos. During a 12-hour window this Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. — the team will foot the bill for anyone who wants to get inked with one of an array of Chargers tattoos at the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood. "It's just one way to show our appreciation for the fans, and to let them know that we're always thinking creatively about how they can put their hand up and say they love the Chargers," said Jeffrey Pollack, a Chargers special adviser.

It's true. The team confirmed it:

Your move, Rams.

From a fan's perspective, getting a team tattoo doesn't seem like the wisest choice -- what happens if they decide to relocate again? -- but if you were going to get a Chargers tattoo anyway and you happen to live in the area, get to Shamrock Social Club ASAP for your free tattoo. From the team's perspective, it's really not the worst idea. A football team can certainly afford to pay for a few tattoos and think about all the free marketing they'll get -- assuming the fans don't decide to tattoo the inside of their lips like that one Broncos fan from a couple years ago.

Really, though, the battle for L.A. will come to whichever team wins. At this point, the Chargers appear to be in a better position to do that, though injuries are threatening to derail their season before it even begins. Mike Williams, the team's first-round pick, isn't expected to be ready to play until October, Denzel Perryman is "going to be out for a while," and Jeremiah Attaochu is dealing with a hamstring injury.