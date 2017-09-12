The Colts are considering starting Jacoby Brissett just 10 days after acquiring him

Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Backup Scott Tolzien, who started for the Colts in their embarrassing 46-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1, is under consideration to get the start for the second consecutive week. Also under consideration is former Patriots third-stringer Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired all of 10 days ago.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano admitted he's thinking it over. "It's something that we'll discuss later tonight and tomorrow as we game plan," he said, per the Indianapolis Star. "You gotta do what's best for the football team and give us the best chance to move the ball and put points on the board."

Brissett relieved Tolzien in the fourth quarter of the game against the Rams and promptly completed his first attempt for a 50-yard gain. Granted, he simply chucked the ball up to Donte Moncrief, who came down with the ball despite being double-covered, but still -- it was easily the Colts' best play of the afternoon.

There is really no upside or chance to win with Tolzien, who is now 30 years old, in his seventh NFL season, and has two touchdowns and nine interceptions to his name in his career (including two pick-sixes on Sunday). But if Brissett performs well in Luck's absence, he could wind up being the Colts' long-term backup -- and one they could actually feel pretty good about, for a change.