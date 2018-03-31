The Cowboys' 2017 season will be in documentary form and here's the first preview

For the third year in a row, NFL Films and Amazon have teamed up for a documentary series called "All or Nothing," and this year, things should get interesting.

As Amazon previously announced on March 1, this year's version of "All or Nothing" is going to feature the Dallas Cowboys, which should make for some dramatic television when you consider all the things that happened to the Cowboys in 2017.

If you need a quick rehash of all the drama the Cowboys went through last season, our Jared Dubin did a pretty good job of noting it all earlier this month: There was Jerry Jones's Hall of Fame induction. There were protests and demonstrations during the national anthem as a show of solidarity with those fighting against systemic racism and police brutality, and a subsequent war of words between the players and the President of the United States. There was Jerry Jones kneeling with his team before a game, and then later threatening to bench and/or cut any player that demonstrated during the anthem. There was also Jerry's war on Roger Goodell, which reportedly included attempts to block the commissioner's next contract.

Let's also not forget the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. Oh, and the Cowboys also opened a new $1.5 billion practice facility, and all that came in a season where the team had sky-high expectations following a division title in 2016. The Cowboys never came close to meeting those expectations though in an up-an-down 2017 season where they finished 9-7.

Basically, Amazon is producing a must-watch series. Although all eight episodes of "All or Nothing" won't be available until April 27, Amazon did release the first preview of the series on Friday, which you can see below.

The show is only available to Prime subscribers. If you love the Cowboys, this is a must-watch because you get to see the team behind the scenes. If you hate the Cowboys, this is a must-watch because you get to see them melt down over the course of the 2017 season. It's the best of both worlds.

Over the past three years, Amazon has absolutely lucked out when it comes to picking teams for "All or Nothing." The series started in 2015 with an Arizona Cardinals team that made it all the way to the NFC title game before losing to the Panthers. One year later, the series documented the Rams, which might not sound that interesting, but it became interesting because we got a behind-the-scenes look at the downfall and eventual firing of Jeff Fisher.

This year's series with the Cowboys is being released on the second day of the NFL Draft (April 27), which is almost fitting, since the draft is being held in Dallas.