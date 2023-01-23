Happy Monday, everyone! It's Zach Pereles back to deliver the news from a packed weekend.

Let's get right to it.

Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS...

Want to know how to make the NFC Championship with a seventh-round rookie quarterback? Build an unparalleled roster with star power and depth everywhere.

Just look at what the 49ers, who are on the way to to their third NFC Championship in four seasons with a 19-12 win over the Cowboys, have done:

I could go on and on about the terrific job Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans do with the outstanding rosters John Lynch builds. But I won't. Over the last four seasons, only the Chiefs have won more playoff games than the 49ers.

Two more wins and San Francisco will have the one thing missing from their recent playoff runs: a Super Bowl.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

Statement made. The Bengals don't need tiebreakers or neutral fields or anything else. Led by stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon and a ferocious, smart defense, Cincinnati never trailed and often dominated in a 27-10 triumph over the Bills.

Don't let "only" 27 points fool you. The Bengals only had seven full possessions and scored on five of them. That included Burrow passing touchdowns to Chase and Hayden Hurst on Cincinnati's first two drives. Burrow had quite the mic drop after the game, too.

Burrow is now 5-1 in the postseason , including 3-0 on the road.



, including 3-0 on the road. Mixon had postseason career-highs with 105 rushing yards and 123 scrimmage yards.

Not including a kneeldown, the Bengals had just two plays for negative yards, tied for their fewest in a game under Burrow.

The defense was also outstanding -- we'll get into that more in a bit -- but it started (and ended) with severely limiting Josh Allen as a passer and runner and holding his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, in check.

Combine a rock-solid defense with Burrow's terrific offense and the Bengals are the Chiefs' biggest AFC threat -- not just this coming weekend, but for the foreseeable future, writes Cody Benjamin.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

Getty Images

THE DALLAS COWBOYS

The more things change, the more things stay the same. For the 12th consecutive playoff trip and 27th consecutive season, the Cowboys will not make the NFC Championship. The reasons... well... you've heard them before.

Here's more. Cowboys fans, hide your eyes:

... AND ALSO NOT SUCH A GOOD MORNING FOR THE BUFFALO BILLS

The Bills entered this season as Super Bowl favorites. That team never showed up Sunday. Instead, they were overpowered on both sides of the ball in the loss to the Bengals. It was Buffalo's largest loss and fewest points scored this season.

It's the type of loss that, frankly, exposed several holes in Buffalo's roster.

Going up against a reshuffled Cincinnati offensive line, the Bills allowed 172 yards on the ground , their fourth-most all season, and a season-worst 2.6 yards per carry before even making first contact . Buffalo was blown off the ball time and time again against a team that ranked 29th in both rushing yards and yards per rush this season. The Bills also recorded just one sack .

, their fourth-most all season, and a . Buffalo was blown off the ball time and time again against a team that ranked 29th in both rushing yards and yards per rush this season. . On the other side, Buffalo ran 19 times for 63 yards -- a 3.3-yard average -- after ranking second in the NFL with 5.2 yards per rush during the regular season.

-- after ranking second in the NFL with 5.2 yards per rush during the regular season. Dawson Knox led the way receiving with five receptions for 65 yards, but no other player topped 40 yards. Diggs (four receptions for 35 yards, his second-fewest this season) threw quite the temper tantrum

Von Miller's midseason injury was a major factor in that first bullet point. He joined the Bills to help them this time of year, and his absence was notable. But the second two points were issues going back to before the season began, often overlooked thanks to Allen's Superman-esque abilities.

Ultimately, at home, in conditions Buffalo is no stranger to, the Bills got outplayed and outcoached, and Burrow far outshined Allen -- all on the biggest stage so far. The preseason Super Bowl favorites went out with a thud, and they have plenty of questions to answer.

Not so honorable mentions

Ed Reed is out as Bethune-Cookman 's head coach after less than a month

is out as 's head coach The Canucks fired Bruce Boudreau.

Saturday NFL recap: Chiefs beat Jaguars despite Mahomes injury; Eagles overwhelm Giants 🏈

Getty Images

The No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and the NFC are into their respective conference championships. How they got there couldn't have been more different.

We'll start in the AFC, where the Chiefs nudged past the Jaguars, 27-20, despite superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a high-ankle sprain. The injury happened in the first quarter, when Mahomes went down awkwardly, with Arden Key landing on Mahomes' lower leg. From there:

The Eagles, meanwhile, entered with a banged-up quarterback but cruised from there, topping the Giants, 38-7, behind an explosive running game and ferocious defense.

Here are more takeaways from Saturday.

College basketball recap: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas fall 🏀



USATSI

It's not easy being at the top. No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Kansas found that out the hard way, as both lost over the weekend. It was the first time ever the top two teams lost at home on back-to-back days.

We'll start with the Cougars, who suffered a shocking 56-55 loss to unranked Temple, with Tramon Mark missing a great chance right at the rim as time expired, emblematic of both teams' offensive struggles.

The teams combined for just five points over the final five minutes. Houston shot under 34 percent (19-of-56) from the field and just 52 percent (11-of-21) on free throws.

It was Temple's first win over an AP No. 1 team since 2000.

While Houston's loss came down to the wire, Kansas' did not. No. 14 TCU's emphatic 83-60 thrashing of the Jayhawks was the Horned Frogs' first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. Shahada Wells led the way with 17 points off the bench. The Jayhawks have lost two straight, but our Gary Parrish believes they can still get back on track. He still has them in the top 10 of his latest Top 25 And 1, after all.

It wasn't a bad weekend for all of the top teams, of course. No. 13 Kansas State -- after beating Kansas during the week -- beat Texas Tech and sits atop the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats are now a top seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology and were one of the weekend's biggest winners. It was a good weekend for Wildcats in general: Arizona and Kentucky also earned strong grades in our weekly report card.

What we're watching Monday 📺

🏀 No. 10 Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Hawks at Bulls, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 No. 6 Indiana at No. 14 Michigan, 8 p.m. on BTN

🏀 No. 2 Kansas at No. 21 Baylor, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Grizzlies at Kings, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV