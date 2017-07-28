The Cowboys just got hit with another suspension, but it's not Ezekiel Elliott

With the Cowboys set to open preseason play in less than a week, the team still has no idea whether or not Ezekiel Elliott is going to be facing a suspension this year.

Team owner Jerry Jones had been expecting to the NFL to come to a decision in the near future, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. According to ESPN.com, the decision on Elliott's fate won't come at any point this weekend.

Although the Cowboys didn't get any news on the Elliott front this week, they were hit with another suspension on Friday when the NFL announced that Damontre Moore will have to sit out the first two games of the 2017 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

If it's starting to seem like every Cowboys defensive end is suspended, that's almost becoming true. Moore is the third defensive end to get hit with a suspension this year, as his suspension comes on the heels of Randy Gregory's season-long suspension and David Irving's four-game suspension.

The suspension of Moore adds to the Cowboys' league-leading suspension total. According to numbers compiled by the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys, with 16 total suspensions, have six more than any other team in the NFL dating back to 2014.

As for Moore's situation, he's actually being suspended for something he did before he signed with Dallas. The two-game suspension is a punishment for a DWI he received in December while playing for the Seahawks.

The defensive end signed with the Cowboys in March after stints with the Giants, Seahawks and Dolphins over the past four years.

On Elliott's end, it's still a complete mystery what's going to happen to him. Jones admitted on Thursday that he has no idea what the NFL's going to do.

"I think we'll have a decision imminently," Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Of course, I don't know what that will be and wouldn't want to have conjecture in any way involving that."

Basically, the next Cowboys suspension could be Elliott, or he could end up missing zero games. No one, including Jones, seems to know how this is going to play out.