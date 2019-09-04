The Dolphins' 2019 calendar might be the saddest calendar that any NFL team has ever made

When new Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the decision to revamp the team's roster this offseason, he clearly didn't consult with anyone in the team's calendar department, which has led to Miami having one of the saddest NFL team calendars of all-time.

Of the 16 players who were featured in the team's 2019 calendar, a total of seven of them are no longer with the team as someone on Twitter recently pointed out (There are 16 months on Miami's calendar, because the Dolphins included September thru December of 2018, along with all 12 months in 2019).

When you start putting together a calendar for the following year, a big part of that is trying to pick players who will definitely be on the roster when the calendar comes out. For instance, the Dolphins' 2019 calendar was released in September 2018, which means the team's calendar crew had to pick out 16 players who had a good chance of being on the roster in 2019.

Unfortunately for the calendar crew, Flores blew up their efforts by getting rid of the following seven players who were all featured in the 2019 calendar: Cameron Wake (left as a free agent), Jordan Phillips (cut in October 2018), Andre Branch (released in March 2019), T.J. McDonald (released in August 2019), Kiko Alonso (traded to the Saints this week), Ryan Tannehill (traded to Tennessee in March) and Kenny Stills (traded to Houston over the weekend).

If you're scoring at home, that's three trades, three cuts and one player who left in free agency.

That is definitely a sad calendar.

If you currently own this calendar, I'd definitely hold on to it, because if sad calendars are ever worth money, this thing will be worth its weight in gold. I don't know why sad calendars would ever be worth money, but people once paid thousands of dollars for Beanie Babies, so I'm not going to pretend like it's not possible.