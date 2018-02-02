The Eagles reportedly tried to bring back LeSean McCoy in a trade before season

The Philadelphia Eagles are obviously Super Bowl material.

Now imagine them with LeSean McCoy in the backfield.

According to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, that may have happened if the Eagles had gotten their way before the start of the 2017 season. Detailing the team's roster overhaul carried out by Howie Roseman, Mehta cited unnamed sources Friday in reporting that Philadelphia tried to bring back its old Pro Bowl running back through trade talks with the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles and Bills did complete a trade in August, swapping wide receiver Jordan Matthews and cornerback Ronald Darby in addition to some draft compensation. But Mehta says McCoy, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia and has openly rooted for the Eagles this postseason, was the initial target on Roseman's radar.

Roseman found the centerpiece of his team in Wentz, but there was one player that he couldn't add: McCoy. Kelly's decision to trade McCoy to Buffalo for (Kiko) Alonso never made sense. Roseman tried to get McCoy back in a deal with Buffalo through back-channel intermediaries, according to sources. One of Philly's off-the-books offers for McCoy, who has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons with the Bills, was a package of players that included wide receiver Jordan Matthews, according to sources.

Roseman, of course, went on to find another, younger running back anyway, acquiring former Miami Dolphins star Jay Ajayi on the day of the NFL's in-season trade deadline.

If McCoy would've reunited with the Eagles, however, Philadelphia may have looked a whole lot more like its last playoff-run self of 2013, when Nick Foles was also still starting at quarterback.