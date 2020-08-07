Watch Now: Final Thoughts On Opt-Out ( 0:55 )

The Cincinnati Bengals are convinced they finally found their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow and believe the signal caller that can take the franchise to a Super Bowl title. Even though the hype surrounding Burrow is building, it's not close to hitting its peak. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow didn't get the benefit of minicamp and having organized workouts with his Bengals teammates. That changed Thursday as Burrow had his first on-field workout of training camp.

The initial reviews are in and they are promising.

"I think he knows his stuff. He's making the appropriate reads and checks," said Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, via the team's website." He's going to be one of the boys for sure. He has a certain confidence in himself and you can tell he has the confidence in us to do what we need to do. I like him so far. I like what he brings to the table. That poise that he has. The moxie that he has is nice."

For being a rookie quarterback, Burrow has the confidence of a veteran. Vonn Bell was teammates with Burrow at Ohio State and believes he will bring a similar mentality over to the Bengals.

"He still has that Joe swagger. He's just got to be himself every day. That's all you need," Bell said. "That's good enough. Just challenge himself every day, just getting better, just finding that one percent of getting better. It's going to be alright."

The Bengals have experienced their fair share of first-round draft picks that failed as signal callers: David Klinger, Akili Smith are the first that come to mind. Burrow doesn't have that "deer in the headlights" look.

He's a winner and his teammates know it.

"He has that confidence about him, but he's not overboard," Erickson said. "He carries himself like he knows he belongs. As he should. He earned the right to be the No. 1 pick. He's earned the right to be the face of the franchise. But he has a rookie's approach. He has to earn the respect of his teammates. He's doing that one day at a time."