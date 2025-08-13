It's not every day you see an NFL owner get called out by a two-time Academy Award winning actor, but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday with Denzel Washington.

The actor made an appearance on ESPN's First Take to promote his upcoming movie, "Highest 2 Lowest," and since he was on a sports-related show, Washington decided to talk about his favorite NFL team: The Dallas Cowboys. And when we say he talked about the Cowboys, we meant that he actually spent five straight minutes complaining about Jerry Jones.

It's been 30 years since the Cowboys have been to the Super Bowl, and according to Washington, one reason they haven't been able to get back is because Jones is putting money over winning.

"I've been a Cowboys fan since the '60s," Washington said. "[Jones is] making it hard for me. Not to be a fan, because I'm still a Cowboys fan, I'm still going to have the star on the side of the hat, but he ain't thinking about us. He's thinking about his pocket."

As Washington noted, he's a longtime fan, and he's even been known to show up at training camp in the past.

Washington isn't going to be switching allegiances any time soon, but he's definitely not a happy camper.

"I don't like what Dallas is doing. I know they're making a lot money and I'm happy for their owner, but the fans ain't happy," Washington said.

The Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL with an estimated value of more than $10 billion, but that hasn't translated to playoff wins. As a matter of fact, with the Washington Commanders reaching the NFC title game last season, that now means that every NFC team EXCEPT for the Cowboys has reached the conference title game at least once since 2010 (The Cowboys haven't played in the game since 1995).

"All money ain't good money, Jerry," Washington said.

The actor made sure to point out the fact that the Cowboys have had almost zero postseason success over the past three decades.

"There's box office and there's Oscars," Washington said. "Jerry, been a while, huh? Ain't been to the show, you wouldn't know what it is to win."

Washington then added that he was only criticizing Jones out of love.

"And I love the Cowboys. I love the Cowboys. Because I really love them, this is why I feel the way I feel."

The 70-year-old seemed to sum up what a lot of Cowboys fans are feeling right now. Between Washington and Micah Parsons, it seems that Jones is frustrating a lot of people these days, but he likely doesn't care, because he definitely loves the drama.

"The Dallas Cowboys is a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said in a Netflix documentary that will be released on Aug. 19.

For Jones, all publicity is good publicity, so he probably won't mind that his team is being called out by one of the most successful actors on the planet.