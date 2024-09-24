Wolves like to travel in packs while coyotes don't, as they tend to be more social creatures who live in packs but don't necessarily travel and hunt in them.

The defensive backs in the South Dakota Coyotes secondary may be a bit different, as where you find one, you will more than likely find the other. Last year there was Myles Harden, who played at the East-West Shrine Bowl and ultimately became a seventh-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns. This year, there are two more Coyotes in the secondary to keep an eye on in cornerback Mike Reid and safety Dennis Shorter.

Defensive backs coach Miles Taylor has done a fantastic job with this unit since taking over in 2020. The former Iowa Hawkeye standout's imprint on this secondary is something that stands out when you watch these guys play. They are fundamentally sound, technically sound, display good instincts and show a willingness to tackle.

There's no surprise NFL scouts continue to make the trek to Vermillion, South Dakota, to take a peek at the talent in the secondary. You can almost expect Reid and Shorter to find themselves in a postseason all-star game in January when it's all said and done.

CB Mike Reid

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193 pounds

College: South Dakota

Next game: Southern Illinois (Sept. 28)

Reid is a fantastic open-field tackler, so much so there's a pathway for him to be a nickel defender or safety for certain teams. He's got fluid hips when he is tasked with flipping them to turn and run with the receiver, or when he has to circle back to make the tackle. I thought he put together impressive film in their game vs. Wisconsin earlier in September.

S Dennis Shorter

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 190 pounds

College: South Dakota

Next game: Southern Illinois (Sept. 28)

An excellent top-down player who takes perfect angles to the football on both ends of defense. Shorter displays good ability as an alley defender, using his quickness and twitch to shrink the space between his depth and the line of scrimmage. He's also not afraid to throw his weight around in the run game and make 1-on-1 tackles in space. What impresses me the most is how consistent his eyes are for the position with regards to finding the ball and/or ball-carrier.

College: Ithaca

Next game: Curry College (Sept. 28)

Leonard-Osbourne has terrific speed and acceleration for the position. Coming out of the backfield on either wheel-routes or straight fly patterns, he's quickly pulling away from coverage. In the run game, when he gets a lane, all you see is the back of his cleats. There's a reason why he's able to do that as a runner, and it's because he was a standout indoor track and field guy for the Bombers as well. He's the 2022 NCAA Division III national champion in the indoor 60-meter dash, posting a school record of 6.72 seconds. He also holds a school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.69 seconds.

QB Zach Zebrowski

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

College: Central Missouri

Next game: Nebraska-Kearney (Sept. 28)

Zebrowski is the reigning Harlon Hill Trophy winner, which is the Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. It wouldn't surprise me to see him win it again this year, as he's already off to a great start to the season. In the first game of the year vs. Northeastern State, he threw for 503 yards and six touchdowns while completing 79% of his passes. He has a terrific understanding of when and where to go with the football and really does an excellent job of getting the ball out and staying ahead of the chains. The timing on his passes are consistent, as is the accuracy. To me, he's a highly accomplished QB with pro passing and processing skills.

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 290 pounds

College: York University

Next game: Carleton (Sept. 28)

It's the natural raw power and strength that immediately stands out about Davies-Lyons' game. He's playing as essentially a shade/1-tech within this York defense and shows potential as a one-gap penetrator. He also shows consistency in disengaging from blocks, showing the strong hands to quickly toss aside linemen and find the football. There's a lot here to work with for him to develop into a really good NFL prospect for sure. That's why it'll be important for him to get into a postseason all-star game in the states. Having watched him this past spring at the Usports East-West Bowl, he's already a high-level CFL prospect up front.