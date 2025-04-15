Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The Titans add one of the more exciting QB prospects in the draft class in Ward, who will immediately raise the floor of the football team and make them competitive in the wide-open AFC South. Titan Up Nashville, you got yourselves a baller.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Looking at the Browns QB depth chart, they'd be fools to pass on the most pro-ready quarterback since Andrew Luck. Sanders combines elite situational football skills with the touch, timing, anticipation, accuracy, pocket maneuverability and toughness to succeed as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1.258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 The term "generational talent" gets thrown around a lot -- and far too often for it to make sense from a timeline perspective. Hunter is a legitimate generational talent, because we've never seen a player start at both CB and WR and be a first-round pick at both positions on their own in quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will be tempted to go with Abdul Carter, but ultimately does the right thing for Drake Maye -- and the offense as a whole -- by landing the best offensive tackle in the class in Campbell.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 5 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I have the Panthers trading up to land the much-needed help at defensive end with Abdul Carter. With the way this mock fell for Carolina, Carter was within striking distance to go up and pass a few teams that could swipe him.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Raiders could go running back here with Ashton Jeanty, but I have them taking the No. 1 receiver in the draft class in McMillian, which is also a big-time need for Las Vegas.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 7 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Because the Bears made the moves they've made in free agency, they have the luxury of going up a couple of spots to ensure they get exactly who they want in the first round. Jeanty would be the proverbial cherry on top for the Bears' revamped offensive attack.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jags taking Carter at No. 5 would've been unnecessary in my opinion, especially when the more immediate need is at defensive tackle. And in this mock, they trade back a few spots and still are able to get the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class in Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd New head coach Kellen Moore understands the value of a great offensive line, having worked in both Dallas and Philadelphia. Banks gives the Saints a versatile lineman who some believe is the best in the draft class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Jets are able to trade back a bit, pick up more assets and come away with the second-best football player in the draft. Tyler Warren gives them an elite weapon at tight end with the ability to expand their playbook inside the red zone.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Rebuilding the trenches on both sides of the ball will be a focal point of the draft for the 49ers. They get things started off right with the excellent edge defender out of Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st I don't go for the running back here for Dallas. Instead, I went with the best guard in the class in Booker, who will help step into the massive hole left by the now-retired and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Zack Martin.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd With the rumors swirling about Jalen Ramsey, it makes sense for the Dolphins to have a contingency plan in place. Johnson is not only an excellent contingency, but would also pair perfectly with Ramsey if he does stick around.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Loveland would give franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson a legit safety blanket underneath. It would also help balance out the Colts offense, making them tougher to defend.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Pearce has the type of get-off and athleticism you just can't teach. He'll provide the type of juice the Falcons need coming off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th I am a big fan of Grant's game. Having another stud on the defensive interior would help round out what is an underrated group of players on that side of the ball for the Cardinals.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd No one made more money for himself in the postseason than Jackson did for the Buckeyes. Having the ability to play guard or tackle is worth its weight in gold. Having that ability for the Bengals is worth its weight in plutonium.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Zabel can play any one of the offensive line spots, and play them really well. Having been a star throughout his career at North Dakota State, Zabel proved he could handle the jump in competition during his dominant week at the Senior Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell fits like a glove within this Bucs defense. He can play all three backer spots, even as an edge rusher. It's his athleticism to be able to drop in coverage that makes him a rock-solid prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Broncos head coach Sean Payton gets his three-down back in Hampton, who has the power and burst to be a consistent 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Steelers opt to go for defensive line help with the talented and youthful Shemar Stewart. I believe this is the perfect ecosystem for him to really blossom and develop his immense upside.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker is another player who can play all three backer spots on a defense. I believe he's more of an off-ball backer than a true edge player, but he can fill in a variety of roles for the Chargers defensive unit.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th If it wasn't for the injury, Revel would be a top-10 pick for sure. So, the Packers getting him here is not only great value, but will look like a massive steal in a year or two.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Harrison Smith isn't getting any younger and has put together a borderline Hall of Fame career in Minnesota. It's time to get the next great safety on the roster in Starks, who can serve in a multitude of roles on the backend.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 I bypassed an offensive lineman because of some of the questions within the receiving corps. Also, it makes sense to add a guy that quarterback C.J. Stroud has a lot of familiarity with.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th The Rams get a top-notch corner in Amos who has the ability to step in and start right away on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore needs another threat off the edge defensively, and getting a guy like Mike Green would go a long way in helping the Ravens unit become even more tenacious.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Versatility and talent combine to describe Conerly's game. He'll give the Lions a starter-in-waiting, as some are getting up there in age along the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ashton Gillotte EDGE Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 14th Here's a surprise pick in this mock draft, with Gillotte going to the Commanders. I don't think enough folks are talking about how consistently excellent his tape is with regards to him coming off the edge. There's always a surprise first-rounder in every draft, and the talented EDGE out of Louisville would be my pick.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Barron is considered by some to be the best corner in the class, and he would help strengthen the Bills secondary. He's got terrific football I.Q. and the ability to play the ball both through the hands of the receiver and in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd I decided to shy away from defensive line for the Chiefs in favor of an athletic lineman with upside in Membou. There's some fine-tuning necessary to his game, but he's put more than enough on film to go in Round 1.