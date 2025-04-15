As we get closer to the kickoff of the 2025 NFL Draft, it means that mock draft season is starting to wind down. Right now the majority of mock drafts are from the perspective of what the writer/analyst thinks the team might do.
Because mock drafts are an exercise in looking at what the team's needs are and combining them with the best possible fit for their team, I've always done my mock drafts based on what I would do as that particular team's general manager.
It's virtually impossible to try and get inside the minds of 32 NFL GMs, and to be completely honest, where's the fun in that?? This type of mock explores some thought-provoking possibilities and scenarios, all the which gives you a fresh look at what has become, to some, a monotonous exercise.
Plus, it's just a mock draft anyway...lighten up and have some fun!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
The Titans add one of the more exciting QB prospects in the draft class in Ward, who will immediately raise the floor of the football team and make them competitive in the wide-open AFC South. Titan Up Nashville, you got yourselves a baller.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Looking at the Browns QB depth chart, they'd be fools to pass on the most pro-ready quarterback since Andrew Luck. Sanders combines elite situational football skills with the touch, timing, anticipation, accuracy, pocket maneuverability and toughness to succeed as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around a lot -- and far too often for it to make sense from a timeline perspective. Hunter is a legitimate generational talent, because we've never seen a player start at both CB and WR and be a first-round pick at both positions on their own in quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will be tempted to go with Abdul Carter, but ultimately does the right thing for Drake Maye -- and the offense as a whole -- by landing the best offensive tackle in the class in Campbell.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 5
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I have the Panthers trading up to land the much-needed help at defensive end with Abdul Carter. With the way this mock fell for Carolina, Carter was within striking distance to go up and pass a few teams that could swipe him.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Raiders could go running back here with Ashton Jeanty, but I have them taking the No. 1 receiver in the draft class in McMillian, which is also a big-time need for Las Vegas.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 7
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Because the Bears made the moves they've made in free agency, they have the luxury of going up a couple of spots to ensure they get exactly who they want in the first round. Jeanty would be the proverbial cherry on top for the Bears' revamped offensive attack.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Jags taking Carter at No. 5 would've been unnecessary in my opinion, especially when the more immediate need is at defensive tackle. And in this mock, they trade back a few spots and still are able to get the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class in Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
New head coach Kellen Moore understands the value of a great offensive line, having worked in both Dallas and Philadelphia. Banks gives the Saints a versatile lineman who some believe is the best in the draft class.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Jets are able to trade back a bit, pick up more assets and come away with the second-best football player in the draft. Tyler Warren gives them an elite weapon at tight end with the ability to expand their playbook inside the red zone.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Rebuilding the trenches on both sides of the ball will be a focal point of the draft for the 49ers. They get things started off right with the excellent edge defender out of Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
I don't go for the running back here for Dallas. Instead, I went with the best guard in the class in Booker, who will help step into the massive hole left by the now-retired and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Zack Martin.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
With the rumors swirling about Jalen Ramsey, it makes sense for the Dolphins to have a contingency plan in place. Johnson is not only an excellent contingency, but would also pair perfectly with Ramsey if he does stick around.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Loveland would give franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson a legit safety blanket underneath. It would also help balance out the Colts offense, making them tougher to defend.
Round 1 - Pick 15
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Pearce has the type of get-off and athleticism you just can't teach. He'll provide the type of juice the Falcons need coming off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
I am a big fan of Grant's game. Having another stud on the defensive interior would help round out what is an underrated group of players on that side of the ball for the Cardinals.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
No one made more money for himself in the postseason than Jackson did for the Buckeyes. Having the ability to play guard or tackle is worth its weight in gold. Having that ability for the Bengals is worth its weight in plutonium.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Zabel can play any one of the offensive line spots, and play them really well. Having been a star throughout his career at North Dakota State, Zabel proved he could handle the jump in competition during his dominant week at the Senior Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Campbell fits like a glove within this Bucs defense. He can play all three backer spots, even as an edge rusher. It's his athleticism to be able to drop in coverage that makes him a rock-solid prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Broncos head coach Sean Payton gets his three-down back in Hampton, who has the power and burst to be a consistent 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Steelers opt to go for defensive line help with the talented and youthful Shemar Stewart. I believe this is the perfect ecosystem for him to really blossom and develop his immense upside.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker is another player who can play all three backer spots on a defense. I believe he's more of an off-ball backer than a true edge player, but he can fill in a variety of roles for the Chargers defensive unit.
Round 1 - Pick 23
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
If it wasn't for the injury, Revel would be a top-10 pick for sure. So, the Packers getting him here is not only great value, but will look like a massive steal in a year or two.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Harrison Smith isn't getting any younger and has put together a borderline Hall of Fame career in Minnesota. It's time to get the next great safety on the roster in Starks, who can serve in a multitude of roles on the backend.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
I bypassed an offensive lineman because of some of the questions within the receiving corps. Also, it makes sense to add a guy that quarterback C.J. Stroud has a lot of familiarity with.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Baltimore needs another threat off the edge defensively, and getting a guy like Mike Green would go a long way in helping the Ravens unit become even more tenacious.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Versatility and talent combine to describe Conerly's game. He'll give the Lions a starter-in-waiting, as some are getting up there in age along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ashton Gillotte EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Here's a surprise pick in this mock draft, with Gillotte going to the Commanders. I don't think enough folks are talking about how consistently excellent his tape is with regards to him coming off the edge. There's always a surprise first-rounder in every draft, and the talented EDGE out of Louisville would be my pick.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Barron is considered by some to be the best corner in the class, and he would help strengthen the Bills secondary. He's got terrific football I.Q. and the ability to play the ball both through the hands of the receiver and in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
I decided to shy away from defensive line for the Chiefs in favor of an athletic lineman with upside in Membou. There's some fine-tuning necessary to his game, but he's put more than enough on film to go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
General manager Howie Roseman does a fantastic job of drafting for the future, and landing a prospect like Simmons at this juncture of the draft would be a classic Philly steal. The Eagles would be in no rush to get him on the field in year one, which allows him to get fully healthy heading into 2026.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.