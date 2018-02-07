The internet ruthlessly roasted Colts after Josh McDaniels pulled out of coaching job

Well, it turns out Josh McDaniels isn't down to coach the Colts after all.

That was the news delivered on Tuesday night, just hours after the Patriots' offensive coordinator reportedly agreed to become Indianapolis' next head coach. McDaniels reportedly changed his mind after the Patriots sweetened their offer, but luckily the Colts waited to make the announcement official until pen was put to pa-- wait, what's that? They tweeted it out on social media? Oh no.

@Colts

Well, it's just one tweet. Easy enough to del-- oh, you're kidding. They doubled down?

@Colts

I suppose they can be glad they didn't make plans for a press-- OH COME ON, THIS IS RIDICULOUS!

@Colts

(The team eventually deleted those tweets before posting an official statement on the matter.)

Well, it's certainly safe to assume that the internet was not going to let the Colts (or McDaniels) off the hook easy with this bit of wild news. You don't get brutally rejected at the last second (or showcase your cold feet) without an accompanying barrage of jokes on social media. You pretty much don't get anything without an accompanying barrage of jokes on social media anymore.

This is the tweet form of those championship t-shirts of the losing team they send to third-world countries. https://t.co/EPK97U8Zjp — Tom Mantzouranis (@themantz) February 7, 2018

so either bill belichick is retiring in the nearish future or andrew luck's shoulder is completely cooked — charles mcdonald (@FourVerts) February 7, 2018

Colts front office rn: pic.twitter.com/vCVR6LoAgm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2018

My coach left me. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 7, 2018

Just another example of Josh McDaniels having an effective running game against the Colts — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 7, 2018

Dearest mother —

I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) February 7, 2018

Irsays gona be so pissed when he wake’s up tomorow afternoon — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 7, 2018

Wait, Josh McDaniels is a horrible human being? No way. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 7, 2018

Colts spent an hour on the phone with McDaniels working on staff and sending slips in for potential assistant coaches hires. Stunning — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 7, 2018

Who knows, maybe the Colts dodged a bullet by losing out on McDaniels. After all, his tenure in Denver didn't go so hot. Either way, it's going to be a hectic and frustrating few days for the Colts front office ... and their social media department.