What's it like to be a San Francisco Giants fan right now? I genuinely have no idea. First of all, I'm a Chicago White Sox fan, so I don't know how to relate to rooting for a team that signs a big-ticket-free agent in the first place. The Sox have reportedly signed Andrew Benintendi to a 5-year, $75 million deal, and that's the largest free agent deal they've signed in franchise history.

San Francisco tried giving Correa nearly five times that amount of money until they weren't. I don't know exactly what happened, but I know the result. Instead of the Giants giving Correa $350 million, the Mets gave him $315 million.

I hope the Correa family can survive with $35 million less, but back to my original question. What's it like to be a Giants fan? First, your team excited you by signing a big-name player (after trying and failing to land Aaron Judge) and then loses the player. That's got to be an emotional roller coaster.

How do you recover from that? How do you trust your team going forward? Maybe I'm better off rooting for a team that refuses to spend money because being profitable is more important to it.

Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m. | TV: Amazon Prime

The Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (-110)

What's crazier? That we have a Thursday night NFL game that means something in the playoff race, or that we have the Jets and Jaguars playing in a game that matters? Seriously, travel back in time to when the NFL schedule was released and convince yourself that this game would matter. It'll probably be easier to figure out how to travel through time.

Anyway, the game tonight matters. Neither the Jets nor Jaguars would be in the playoffs if the season ended right now, but both are in desperate need of a win tonight to keep their hopes alive. Particularly for the Jets, because there's no way they're catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Jaguars could lose, fall to 6-9, and still not be out of the race in the AFC South because the AFC South is just that bad, but I still don't recommend they attempt to see how bad it can be.

And me? Well, I'm thankful this holiday season that I get the chance to fade Zach Wilson as a favorite in a primetime spotlight game. Wilson was all but abandoned by his teammates and coaching staff before the Jets were forced to put him back in action last week, and while his numbers weren't awful in the loss to Detroit, he was still very much the same Zach Wilson. He takes a bunch of chances he shouldn't and hopes enough of them pay off.

That's not the case with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, who has started to look like the player everybody expected him to be when he went to Jacksonville as the No. 1 pick in 2021. A lot of people thought the Jets reached by taking Wilson at No. 2. Nobody thought Lawrence was a reach, and things have worked accordingly.

Sometimes things are that simple. When there's an NFL game between a bad QB and a good QB, and the team with the bad QB is favored, take the dog with the good QB.

💰The Picks

🏈 College Football

Air Force vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Over 43.5 (-110) -- When the Armed Forces Bowl opened, Baylor was a 6.5-point favorite. The total was set at 48.5 and even reached 49.5. Both have moved considerably, with Baylor now only a 3.5-point favorite and this total at 43.5. I loved Air Force at +6.5, but I don't like it nearly as much now. However, the total has plummeted because the forecast for tonight has temps in the upper teens (in Fort Worth, Texas!) with winds over 20 mph.

Now, normally this would be all I need to fire on the under, but the total has fallen so low that I think we're getting tremendous value. First of all, Air Force is an option team. The wind won't impact its offense. It'll run the ball 90% of the time, and it'll be doing so against a bad run defense. Meanwhile, I expect the Bears will be able to move the ball pretty well against an Air Force defense that has solid numbers but didn't face many potent offenses this season. Finally, Baylor has been one of the most aggressive fourth-down teams in the country. It's gone for it on fourth down 41 times. Only Texas Tech has gone for it more often. The Bears converted 65.9% of their attempts, which extends drives and increases scoring chances. And if they fail, it leaves Air Force with a shorter field, which will in turn, increase their scoring odds. It's a win-win for us.

🏀 College Basketball

George Washington at Washington State, 9 p.m | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: George Washington +10.5 (-110) -- The Colonials aren't getting enough respect! While the metrics still like Washington State, eventually, you need to stop caring what the numbers say. We may be approaching that time with the Cougars. They're 4-6 on the season, but while only one of their six losses could be considered a bad loss, you have to win some of those games to earn as much respect as they're getting with this line tonight.

Don't get me wrong, the Cougars are better than the Colonials, but are they over 10 points better than them on a neutral court? I'm not so sure. Wazzu's had trouble defending the paint and interior shooting all year, and the Colonials have excelled there. They're shooting 59.7% from two, which is the fifth-highest percentage in the country. While I have serious concerns about George Washington's defense in this matchup, that matters more to me in the context of the Colonials winning. It doesn't concern me enough to think they won't be able to keep this respectable.

