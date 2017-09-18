The Jets didn't like Marshawn Lynch dancing on the sidelines during blowout

Oakland native Marshawn Lynch fully enjoyed his Raiders' home debut on Sunday against the Jets. Oakland cruised to a 45-20 win and Lynch finished with 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a late first-half touchdown.

'That's Marshawn being Marshawn, playing for his hometown team,'' left tackle Donald Penn said after the game. ''If you grow up as a kid and grow up rooting for a team and then you get to play for them, wouldn't that be a dream? I'm just happy for him. He's living a childhood dream.''

By the fourth quarter, and long after the outcome had been decided, Lynch commenced with the celebrating.

Marshawn Lynch is the greatest pic.twitter.com/iCLodp7qus — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

And while Raiders fans went nuts...

Marshawn Lynch dance break with Oakland up 35-13. Stadium erupted in "BEAST MODE, BEAST MODE" cheers. pic.twitter.com/Y3UAY7pnuH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 17, 2017

.... Jets players, who are 0-2 and have more losing in their futures, were less than thrilled.

"It irks my ever-living nerves," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said, via ESPN.com. "When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. ... That pissed me off. I'm an old-school guy. I don't like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that. Great player, but seeing that happen, that should infuriate the whole team. It should infuriate everybody and we should have a good response coming into next Sunday."

Linebacker Darron Lee added: "It's their house -- they can do whatever they wants -- but as a competitor, as a defender, you don't like to see that type of stuff. It's demoralizing, but we have to bow up and keep fighting."

And nose tackle Steve McLendon said. "We're upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face. But he's winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do."

Meanwhile, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio had a different perspective on Lynch's impromptu sideline one man dance-off. 'It got me fired up,'' he said. ''You can see the pure passion that he has. These are his people. These are my people. He played well. I know he was really happy to have his first game go like that.''

The Jets disagree, though it doesn't appear there's much they can do to stop it.