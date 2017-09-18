The Jets didn't like Marshawn Lynch dancing on the sidelines during blowout
Lynch's impromptu one-man sideline dance-off didn't go over too well with the losing team
Oakland native Marshawn Lynch fully enjoyed his Raiders' home debut on Sunday against the Jets. Oakland cruised to a 45-20 win and Lynch finished with 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a late first-half touchdown.
'That's Marshawn being Marshawn, playing for his hometown team,'' left tackle Donald Penn said after the game. ''If you grow up as a kid and grow up rooting for a team and then you get to play for them, wouldn't that be a dream? I'm just happy for him. He's living a childhood dream.''
By the fourth quarter, and long after the outcome had been decided, Lynch commenced with the celebrating.
And while Raiders fans went nuts...
.... Jets players, who are 0-2 and have more losing in their futures, were less than thrilled.
"It irks my ever-living nerves," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said, via ESPN.com. "When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. ... That pissed me off. I'm an old-school guy. I don't like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that. Great player, but seeing that happen, that should infuriate the whole team. It should infuriate everybody and we should have a good response coming into next Sunday."
Linebacker Darron Lee added: "It's their house -- they can do whatever they wants -- but as a competitor, as a defender, you don't like to see that type of stuff. It's demoralizing, but we have to bow up and keep fighting."
And nose tackle Steve McLendon said. "We're upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face. But he's winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do."
Meanwhile, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio had a different perspective on Lynch's impromptu sideline one man dance-off. 'It got me fired up,'' he said. ''You can see the pure passion that he has. These are his people. These are my people. He played well. I know he was really happy to have his first game go like that.''
The Jets disagree, though it doesn't appear there's much they can do to stop it.
-
NFL Week 3 early odds: Browns favored
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 3
-
Dak, Zeke, Dez slammed after loss
The young Cowboys players came under fire after an ugly loss to the Broncos
-
Raiders troll with 'Seattle' audible
When you want to throw the ball at the goal line, who are you going to call?
-
Sunday Pile: AFC West looks loaded
The Raiders also ran up the score against the Jets and look like a contender. Now about the...
-
Falcons rough up Rodgers, Packers on SNF
The Falcons don't appear to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover
-
Week 2 Grades: 'A' for Patriots, Bucs
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
Add a Comment