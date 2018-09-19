The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Dameshek
NFL Network host Dave Dameshek joins The Jonah Keri Podcast
In this episode: Jonah Keri exchanges hooey and apple sauce with NFL Network host Dave Dameshek on the lightning-fast Kansas City Chiefs and their dynamic young quarterback Patrick Mahomes; the outrageously fun phenomenon that is Ryan Fitzpatrick; the fungibility of running backs; the scourge of overzealous roughing the passer calls; the heated battle for Fruit of the Year honors; the vast conspiracy behind the fruit-flavored candy industry; how to get psyched for hockey season when your favorite team stinks, and much more!
