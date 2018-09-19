The Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Dameshek

NFL Network host Dave Dameshek joins The Jonah Keri Podcast

In this episode: Jonah Keri exchanges hooey and apple sauce with NFL Network host Dave Dameshek on the lightning-fast Kansas City Chiefs and their dynamic young quarterback Patrick Mahomes; the outrageously fun phenomenon that is Ryan Fitzpatrick; the fungibility of running backs; the scourge of overzealous roughing the passer calls; the heated battle for Fruit of the Year honors; the vast conspiracy behind the fruit-flavored candy industry; how to get psyched for hockey season when your favorite team stinks, and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories