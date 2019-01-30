The Jonah Keri Podcast: Super Bowl LIII preview with Will Brinson

CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson joins the podcast from Atlanta to preview Patriots vs. Rams

On this episode: Jonah Keri runs the spread offense with CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson on referee conspiracy theories; how NFL owners are not as backwards-thinking as they'd have us believe; the Kansas City Chiefs' killer offense; Todd Gurley's sudden disappearance; the devaluation of running backs; the secrets of the New England Patriots' success; Tom Brady's hilarious motivational tactics; Will's Super Bowl LIII pick; and much more! 

Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS and stream here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories