The Jonah Keri Podcast: Super Bowl LIII preview with Will Brinson
CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson joins the podcast from Atlanta to preview Patriots vs. Rams
On this episode: Jonah Keri runs the spread offense with CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson on referee conspiracy theories; how NFL owners are not as backwards-thinking as they'd have us believe; the Kansas City Chiefs' killer offense; Todd Gurley's sudden disappearance; the devaluation of running backs; the secrets of the New England Patriots' success; Tom Brady's hilarious motivational tactics; Will's Super Bowl LIII pick; and much more!
Super Bowl LIII will air on CBS and stream here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rams know how to fight in Super Bowls
A rundown of all the Rams' Super Bowl appearances in team history
-
Best recipes for your Super Bowl party
What will you be serving (or bringing) to your Super Bowl party this Sunday? Here are some...
-
Super Bowl 53 parlay, picks, top bets
Top NFL expert has revealed his best bets for Super Bowl LIII
-
List of every Super Bowl result ever
One year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles added their name to the list of Super Bowl champions....
-
Super Bowl food will actually be cheap
It will cost a lot to get in, but it won't cost a lot at the concession stand
-
Super Bowl 2019: Time, TV info and more
Find all the information you need right here with Super Bowl Sunday coming up fast