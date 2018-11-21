Cars-Country-Community: Steelers' James Washington already has big plans for his post-NFL life

With the average NFL career lasting less than four years, it's always smart for players to be thinking about what's next. Although most players aren't quite sure what they'll be doing after they hang up their cleats for good, that's not the case for Steelers rookie James Washington.

The 2018 second-round pick, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver while at Oklahoma State in 2017, knows exactly what he wants to do with his life once his playing days are over.

"I think about my future a lot," Washington said. "Being a rookie you always have to be cognizant of what you're going to do after football. I do have a plan, and for me, that plan is cars, country and community."

Don't worry, Steelers fans, the 22-year-old doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon, he just thinks it's important to plan for the future.

"For me it's about focus, always your keeping your eyes open to the present, but looking toward the future," Washington said. "When I step away from the spotlight, step off the field, I'm prepared to take the perfect shot."

If Washington's NFL career is just half as successful as his college career, then he won't be retiring anytime soon, but when he is finished with football, he plans to go back to his rural roots. Washington was raised in Stamford, Texas, a town with a population of less than 4,000. For some people, that might be too small, but for Washington, it's perfect.

"I've lived in Stamford for 22 years; even though it's small -- two red lights -- it's what I love," Washington said. "What I like about this town is that it's just simple, everything is so simple here, you don't really run into much conflict. Everyone's usually friendly with each other and willing to give a helping hand."

After his NFL career, Washington wants to get into the car business. Although that might mean opening a dealership for some players, that's not the case for Washington, who just wants to restore old cars.

"Working on cars, it's a way that you can make money and I'm so passionate about it that it would be fun doing it," Washington said. "I'm more of a hands-on type of guy. I never picked up on the whole sitting in the office and just there all day. I want to get my hands dirty and show that I'm worth something."

If Washington needs to make ends meet in his post-football life, he pictures himself doing that by fixing older cars.

"Once football is over, I do envision flipping cars. Just seeing the smiles on people's faces when they have a vehicle restored, that's more than words can explain," Washington said.

There probably aren't a lot of NFL players who feel comfortable opening up the hood of a car, but Washington loves doing that due to a love for cars that came from one his parents.

"Came from my dad; there's nothing that he can't fix, he's an all-round handyman," Washington said. "He's my dad, but he's almost like that role-model big-brother type. I cherish every moment, working on these cars and trucks with him."

For Washington, a car is more than just a car.

"Cars for me are like pictures," Washington said. "All the memories are right there, we're looking at them each and every day, giving you the memories of the people that you worked on them with."

Once his career is over, there's a good chance the Steelers rookie will go off the grid. Washington admits that in a perfect world, he'll find a nice chunk of land out in the "middle of nowhere" and live out his days there.

"If I was to walk off the field now, I would live somewhere out in the middle of nowhere, having a bunch of land, hunting, cattle, having my classic vehicles and working with my hands," Washington said. "I guess it's just kind of instilled in me, when you grab something, hold on tight and don't let go."

In the meantime, Washington will be spending his next few years in Pittsburgh. Although he hasn't made a huge splash with the Steelers yet, that's partly because it's not easy to get targets playing in an offense that features Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Despite that, Washington has still caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown this year.