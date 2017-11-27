The Martellus Bennett saga ends with the Patriots placing him on Injured Reserve

The long, strange Martellus Bennett saga has come to an end. According to multiple reports, the Patriots will place the tight end on Injured Reserve with hamstring and shoulder injuries, ending his 2017 season.

Bennett wound up with the Patriots after they claimed him off waivers from the Packers. How'd he end up on waivers? Well, that's more complicated.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with last season's Pats, Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Packers last offseason. He was expected to work as one of Aaron Rodgers' top targets, and through the first few weeks of the season, he was heavily involved but struggled with drops.

In Week 6, Rodgers was hit late by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, and broke his collarbone. Brett Hundley stepped in for Rodgers, and struggled to get untracked for a few weeks. (Coincidentally, until the day of Bennett's final regular season game.)

Bennett began publicly musing about retirement at the end of the season, and eventually told the Packers he wanted to have season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury. Rather than shutting him down, the Packers released Bennett. The Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers, and then he played for them a few days later.

He caught three passes for 38 yards against the Broncos and three passes for 15 yards against the Raiders. He then sat out Sunday's game against the Dolphins with his various injuries, before his season was ended Monday afternoon.