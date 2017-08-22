The New England Patriots sent a valuable Super Bowl gift to Donald Trump

We can add Donald Trump to the list of world leaders who can officially say they have a Patriots' Super Bowl ring.

The team confirmed to CSN New England on Monday that Trump was recently given a Super Bowl LI ring. The Patriots decided to give Trump a ring because they were to the first championship team to visit the White House after Trump had taken office.

Ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told Reddit that Trump's plan is to put the ring in his presidential library one day.

The Patriots sending a ring to Trump isn't a huge surprise. Team owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have all been outspoken supporters of Trump over the past few years. On the day before the election in November, Trump mentioned that Brady had called him and that Belichick had written a letter to Trump congratulating him on a "tremendous" campaign.

Of course, Brady and Trump might not be on the best of terms right now considering that Brady skipped out on the Patriots' White House ceremony back in April.

Anyway, the gesture by the Patriots means that Trump is now the proud new owner of a Super Bowl ring that contains 283 diamonds. If you're wondering how in the name of Vince Lombardi you can squeeze 283 diamonds on to one ring, here's an up-close look of the jewelry.

The Patriots' gesture also means that Trump is now the second world leader who owns one of New England's Super Bowl rings because Vladimir Putin also happens to have one.

Robert Kraft only has 3 of his 4 SB Rings. Vladimir Putin has the other. How did this happen? #TheRingIsTheThing https://t.co/MZSpduo6SC — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2017

If Trump's smart, he'll never let Putin touch his Super Bowl ring.