The NFL is reportedly investigating a leaked photo of the Titans' new jerseys

The Tennessee Titans have not been shy about teasing new jerseys -- uniforms that team owner Amy Adams Strunk said will be "totally updated" and unlike "anything close" to what other teams wear.

But someone else has apparently not been shy about leaking the Titans' new look, either.

UNISWAG shared a picture on Twitter this week of what was "apparently the retail version of the Titans navy jersey" for 2018, and that picture is already under investigation by the NFL, according to Jason Wolf and Colton Pouncy of the Tennessean.

Apparently the retail version of the @Titans navy jersey has leaked.



The "leaked" image depicts a standard navy-blue home Titans jersey that's been tweaked to feature white shoulder-pad stripes instead of baby-blue stripes, not to mention a hard-edged number format and red Nike logos -- the latter of which was seen in a promotional video shared by the Titans in March.

The NFL hasn't commented on any part of its investigation into the apparent leak, as reported by the Tennessean:

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment on the photo, on whether leaks like this are to be expected once the product is shipped to retail outlets, or what can be done to prevent leaks from happening. The Titans did not respond to a request for comment.

It won't be long until the Titans themselves can share their actual new look anyway. The team is set to unveil its redesigned threads on Wednesday.