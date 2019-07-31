The NFL's highest-paid players by position heading into the 2019 season
A look at the players with the biggest deals heading into next season
NFL players are getting paid, and many are breaking league records with their offseason deals.
One player taking home the money is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who on Wednesday reportedly agreed to a contract extension that is the largest deal for a non-quarterback offensive player in NFL history. The five-year, $100 million pact includes $61 million guaranteed.
In April, Russell Wilson dethroned Aaron Rodgers as the highest-paid quarterback, and player, in the league with a new contract from the Seattle Seahawks. The four-year, $140 million deal includes a no-trade clause and a $65 million signing bonus.
Another player seeing dollar signs is Todd Gurley, who signed an extension through 2023 with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams worth $60 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus.
Here is a complete breakdown of the highest-paid players by position in the NFL:
Quarterback
- Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
- Average annual salary: $35 million
- Guaranteed: $107 million
Running back
- Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
- Average annual salary: $14,375,000
- Guaranteed: $45 million
Wide receiver
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
- Average annual salary: $20 million
- Guaranteed: $61 million
Tight end
- Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers
- Average annual salary: $10 million
- Guaranteed: $11 million
Offensive lineman
- Trent Brown, right tackle Oakland Raiders
- Average annual salary: $16,500,000
- Guaranteed: $36,250,000
Linebacker
- Khalil Mack, outside linebacker, Chicago Bears
- Average annual salary: $23.5 million
- Guaranteed: $90 million
Defensive lineman
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- Average annual salary: $22.5 million
- Guaranteed: $87 million
Safety
- Kevin Byard, free safety, Tennessee Titans
- Average annual salary: $14.1 million
- Guaranteed: $31 million
Cornerback
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
- Average annual salary: $15,050,000
- Guaranteed: $39,260,641
Kicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- Average annual salary: $5 million
- Guaranteed: $12.5 million
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Khalil Mack says Bears 'gotta win now'
The star edge rusher knows Super Bowl windows don't stay open long
-
Vikings' Zimmer: 'I love being doubted'
Despite having the NFC's best record the past four seasons, the Vikings haven't reached ex...
-
Murray has already impressed Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald says he's never seen someone take command of an offense as quickly as Murray ha...
-
Joe Mixon is all-in on Zac Taylor
Mixon is ready for his new coach to launch him into stardom
-
Tim Jernigan finally healthy for Eagles
Jernigan has been hampered by a career-threatening injury the past year
-
Thomas sets stage for Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper's price just went a bit higher, just as he hoped it eventually would.