New Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a huge fan of "The Office," and one of the cast members is now a big fan of him. Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the show, welcomed Darnold to his new home in a social media post on Friday.

Wilson is a diehard Seahawks fan, so the team had him record a video with a message for Darnold. In addition to giving Jaxon Smith-Njigba a new nickname, Wilson gave Darnold some good advice as he begins the next chapter of his career.

"Sam, greetings," Wilson said. "I think you know who this is. Welcome to the Hawks. Oh my God, it's gonna be epic. You and Jaxon Smith-Gettin-Jiggy-With-It. Welcome aboard. The 12s are gonna love you. Don't be an idiot."

After leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, Darnold signed a three-year contract worth $100.5 million with the Seahawks in free agency. That was quite the reward for Darnold, who battled through some ups and downs after being selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft.

During Darnold's introductory press conference in Seattle, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said he thinks the veteran quarterback's best years are in front of him.

"I think Sam's best days are ahead of him and I think you've seen that through the course of his career, how he's able to grow as a player," Macdonald said. "I think we're going to be really proud of our quarterback."