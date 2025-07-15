Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here: It's franchise tag deadline day.

Actually, now that I'm thinking about it, I'm guessing that no one outside of Kansas City cares and that's because the Chiefs are the only team dealing with Tuesday's deadline. Although the franchise tag deadline won't bring much excitement, we do have two teams -- Buccaneers and Chargers -- who will be unveiling new alternate uniforms, and new uniforms are always exciting.

1. Franchise tag deadline primer: The Chiefs are the only team to watch

With the franchise tag deadline happening Tuesday, things could get pretty crazy between now and 4 p.m. ET, which is the deadline for a team to sign a franchise tagged player to an extension. Actually, things probably won't get crazy and that's because there's only one player who will be impacted by Tuesday's deadline: Kansas City's Trey Smith.

There were only two players hit with the tag this year -- Tee Higgins and Smith -- but Higgins got a four-year, $115 million extension done back in March, which leaves Smith as the only tagged player without a long-term contract.

Here's what you need to know about Smith's situation with the Chiefs:

What the franchise tag will pay. If Smith is forced to play on the franchise tag in 2025, that means he'll get a fully guaranteed one-year deal that will pay him a total of $23.4 million. At that number, Smith would become the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The current title belongs to Philadelphia's Landon Dickerson, who is making an average of $21 million per year.

Teams rarely use the tag on offensive guards. The franchise tag isn't the worst thing for an offensive guard because the tag lumps all offensive linemen together, so a guard gets as much as a left tackle would get under the tag. That's why Smith would make substantially more than the next highest paid guard if he has to play on the tag. Smith is just the fourth guard to be tagged over the past 15 years (Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, Logan Mankins).

Why the Chiefs will be looking to get a deal done. The Chiefs would probably prefer not to take a salary cap hit of $23.4 million with Smith, and if they want to avoid that, they will need to make sure to get a long-term deal done. Former NFL agent Joel Corry is projecting that Smith will get a four-year deal worth about $92 million. Corry has a full breakdown of Smith's situation here

The Chiefs are going to have a new left tackle and a new left guard this year, so it wouldn't be surprising if they slightly overpay Smith just so they can keep some continuity on the offensive line. They already traded away Joe Thuney, and if they don't get an extension done with Smith, there's a chance he could leave in free agency next year, which is something the Chiefs can't really afford to risk.

2. Garrett Wilson gets a massive extension: Three things to know

It's not often a receiver gets a contract extension with two years left on his rookie deal, but that's exactly what happened with Garrett Wilson on Monday. The Jets star was given a four-year extension that will keep him in the Big Apple through the 2030 season.

Here's what you need to know:

Wilson cracks the top five in contract money. Wilson is getting a four-year, $130 million deal that includes $90 million in guaranteed money. At $32.5 million per year, Wilson is now the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, trailing only Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million per year), Justin Jefferson ($35 million), CeeDee Lamb ($34 million) and DK Metcalf ($33 million). This move makes sense for the Jets because if you tack on his rookie deal, he's now under contract for six years at $147.9 million, which is an average of just $24.65 million per year.

Why the Jets were smart to get this done. Wilson has been one of the few bright spots for a Jets offense that has been inept at times during his three seasons in New York. Wilson has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in each of those three seasons, and he's done that despite that fact that he's been forced to catch passes from seven different starting quarterbacks. Wilson is coming off a 2024 season where he set career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104) and touchdowns (seven).

Jets might not be done. With Wilson now under contract long-term, all eyes will turn to Sauce Gardner

You can read more about Wilson's deal here.

Jets extend Garrett Wilson: Predicting who else from New York's transformative 2022 NFL Draft will get the bag Tyler Sullivan

3. Most important non-QB for every team

If you were to make a list of the most important player for each team in the NFL, there would be a quarterback listed for almost every team, and since that's boring, we decided not to do that list. Instead, Jared Dubin made a list of the most important NON-quarterback for every team in the NFL.

Let's check out who he came up with for several teams:

Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton. "He has tools, and the Cowboys need him to put it together to protect Dak Prescott, who is getting deeper into his 30s and not as mobile as he once was due to his various injuries."

"He has tools, and the Cowboys need him to put it together to protect Dak Prescott, who is getting deeper into his 30s and not as mobile as he once was due to his various injuries." Packers: WR Matthew Golden. "They need Golden to be the guy who both draws coverage away from others and takes advantage when he has one-on-one situations, taking the offense to a higher level."

"They need Golden to be the guy who both draws coverage away from others and takes advantage when he has one-on-one situations, taking the offense to a higher level." Rams: WR Davante Adams. "Adams remains elite and he brings more inside-outside versatility to the offense than did his predecessor, Cooper Kupp. He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years."

"Adams remains elite and he brings more inside-outside versatility to the offense than did his predecessor, Cooper Kupp. He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years." Bills: EDGE Joey Bosa. "We know he struggles to stay healthy, but he remains damn good whenever he's out there. Buffalo would probably be best served managing his regular-season reps to keep him healthy for the playoffs, where hopefully he can take the defense to another level."

"We know he struggles to stay healthy, but he remains damn good whenever he's out there. Buffalo would probably be best served managing his regular-season reps to keep him healthy for the playoffs, where hopefully he can take the defense to another level." Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter. "Hunter is the most unique player to enter the NFL in ... decades? A true two-way superstar in college, we simply have no frame of reference for what to expect from him in the pros. ... The Jags clearly have big plans for him on both sides of the ball, as they should."

Dubin's list includes all 32 teams, and you can check it out here.

4. Buccaneers unveil new throwback uniform

The Buccaneers already have one of the coolest throwback uniforms in the NFL with their Creamsicle jerseys, and now they've added to that collection by unveiling a new throwback uniform.

Here's what you need to know:

Bucs unveil white road version of the Creamsicle uniform. To celebrate the team's 50th anniversary, the Bucs will now be wearing the road version of the Creamsicle uniform they wore in 1976. The uniform is white but has Creamsicle numbers and stripes. Also, the Bucs will wear their "Bucco Bruce" helmets with this throwback. You can see a photo of the new throwback here.

To celebrate the team's 50th anniversary, the Bucs will now be wearing the road version of the Creamsicle uniform they wore in 1976. The uniform is white but has Creamsicle numbers and stripes. Also, the Bucs will wear their "Bucco Bruce" helmets with this throwback. You can see a photo of the new throwback here. Bucs will debut the new uniform in Week 3. Although the white throwback was worn as a road uniform in 1976, the Buccaneers will actually be wearing it for their HOME opener, which will be coming in Week 3 against the Jets. The Bucs only wore this exact white uniform for one season in 1976. Following that season, the numbers were a light shade of red instead of Creamsicle.

The Chargers are also expected to unveil a new alternate uniform Tuesday, but they had not released it yet by the time we had to send the newsletter out. The new uniform will come out at some point, so just be sure to check out their social media pages to see when it happens.

5. Jauan Jennings landing spots: 49ers receiver wants new deal or a trade

In Monday's newsletter, we mentioned there was some drama brewing in San Francisco between the 49ers and Jauan Jennings. The receiver wants a new contract, and if the 49ers aren't willing to make that happen, then he wants to be traded.

Since there's now a chance he might get dealt, Cody Benjamin decided to take a look at a few landing spots:

Raiders. "The Raiders addressed basically every offensive skill spot with a splashy upgrade this offseason -- Geno Smith at quarterback, Ashton Jeanty at running back -- except receiver."

"The Raiders addressed basically every offensive skill spot with a splashy upgrade this offseason -- Geno Smith at quarterback, Ashton Jeanty at running back -- except receiver." Dolphins. "The Dolphins just dealt an offensive weapon of their own in Jonnu Smith, so perhaps they'd like to replace the veteran with an even more versatile chess piece. Darren Waller, after all, is much more of a boom-or-bust flyer, whereas Jennings has a direct history working alongside Mike McDaniel from the coach's time in San Francisco."

"The Dolphins just dealt an offensive weapon of their own in Jonnu Smith, so perhaps they'd like to replace the veteran with an even more versatile chess piece. Darren Waller, after all, is much more of a boom-or-bust flyer, whereas Jennings has a direct history working alongside Mike McDaniel from the coach's time in San Francisco." Steelers. "Why not? The Steelers haven't been shy about their interest in bolstering Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast, even with DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith already plugged in as new weapons at receiver and tight end, respectively."

You can see Cody's full list of landing spots here.

6. Extra points: Teddy Bridgewater suspended from high school coaching job

It's not the busiest time in the NFL, but there's still a lot happening, so I went ahead and put together a small roundup for you.