The Redskins are finally giving Super Bowl rings to 1987 replacement players

Thirty-one years after helping the Washington Redskins win the 1987 Super Bowl, the "scabs" will finally get their rings. The Redskins announced this week that they'll finally give Super Bowl rings to the replacement players that played for the team during the NFL strike that season. The replacement players went 3-0 during the strike, which helped put the Redskins in position for a title run that year.

However, when the strike ended, most of the replacements were cut. When Washington went on to win the Lombardi Trophy, the players didn't receive their due credit. While they got a portion of the team's championship purse, the Redskins refused to give them Super Bowl rings, partly because the NFL players were still irked that the replacements were willing to cross the picket line during the strike.

The Super Bowl XXII ring that commemorates the Washington Redskins 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. USATSI

But a recent movement -- sparked in large part by an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary called "Year of the Scab" -- has resulted in those players finally receiving their championship jewelry, which will serve as lasting mementos of their contributions to a Super Bowl championship.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder released a statement regarding the team's decision.

"The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins. Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship."

Better late than never.