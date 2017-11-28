The Redskins don't want to wear their all-yellow Color Rush uniforms on Thursday

The Washington Redskins are all set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football" but one thing needs to be settled: What will they be wearing? For the past two years, the NFL has mandated that teams wear their Color Rush jerseys on "TNF" (with the exception of Thanksgiving), but team president Bruce Allen is trying to avoid wearing them.

Allen wanted to ban the jerseys earlier this year, but he was shot down by other owners. Per the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he believes that the jerseys are "garish," a word which here means "bright and unappealing to viewers." Allen is fighting higher powers here, and the Redskins have ducked the jerseys for the past two years. In 2016, they played on CBS, and Color Rush games were only on NFL Network. It might be unavoidable this time.

They're certainly bright, and if they played the Buccaneers it would be the Ketchup & Mustard Bowl (like Buccaneers-Rams in 2015), but as of now they're exploring avenues to avoid wearing them. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, head coach Jay Gruden isn't even sure what the team will look like on Thursday, but it's unlikely he bothers thinking about such matters for the most part.

The game will be Thursday at 8:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium, and who knows how or when this will be resolved. Maybe we'll see the Redskins in burgundy, but it's more likely that the league will put its foot down regarding Color Rush 2017.