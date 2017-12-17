The referee in charge of Dez Bryant's famous playoff catch calling Cowboys game

Forgive Cowboys fans if they spend Sunday night a little flustered by the thought of playoff games from days past. More specifically, anyone rooting for Dallas may have the nightmare of their playoff game in Green Bay following the 2014 season. During that game, Dez Bryant famously caught a pass only to have said catch overturned and the Cowboys would subsequently lose the game.

The referee that day, Gene Steratore, will be making his return to a Cowboys game for the first time since that day.

It's pretty wild to think it's been that long since Steratore, who is one of the more recognizable refs in football, has been on the mic for a Cowboys game. But perhaps the league would simply prefer to keep him away from Dallas.

After all, things were pretty heated following the loss. It was the launching point for complaints about what people consider a catch. Every time Bryant has a significant play, we have to rehash the catch that was not a catch.

"Since that play, I don't believe they've been able to say it in a way that any of us understands yet," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said later in an interview.

At the time, Steratore said that Dez simply did not have possession long enough to qualify for a catch.

"Although the receiver is possessing the football, he must maintain possession of that football throughout the entire process of the catch," Steratore said. "In our judgement he maintained possession but continued to fall and never had another act common to the game."

Dez claimed that he was simply going for the end zone.

"C'mon man, I think it was a catch," Bryant told reporters after the game. "They took it away. ... I wasn't off balance. I was trying to stretch for it and get in the end zone."

For the first time since that fateful day in January 2015, Bryant will get an opportunity to see his old friend. Hopefully there aren't any more reasons for him to complain.