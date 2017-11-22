The Rock gives respect to Golden Tate for honoring their Miami-Notre Dame bet
Tate had to wear a Miami jersey while speaking to reporters after Miami routed Notre Dame
When Golden Tate celebrated a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints by breaking out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's People's Elbow, the world was not ready for the beautiful bromance that would follow. The Rock followed up by crediting Tate on his form on Twitter, saying that he appreciated the gesture.
Since then, the two have bantered, and when Notre Dame played Miami last weekend, they put down a friendly wager. The Rock, of course, is from The U, whereas Tate played at Notre Dame. Tate loves his Irish an outrageous amount, keeping a sense of pride from his alma mater that few players in the league match. That raised the stakes of the bet: It was a jersey wearing bet, where Tate had to speak to reporters in a Miami jersey if Notre Dame lost. Notre Dame did lose. By a lot.
On Wednesday, Tate paid up that bet.
Adding insult to injury was the fact that he had to wear The Rock's No. 94 jersey. The Rock was a gracious ... ish winner. Tate seemed to take it well. Besides, his mind is likely elsewhere, as the Lions will play the Vikings in a game with some real NFC North stakes on Thanksgiving.
