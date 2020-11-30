Good afternoon! I hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend and filled it with fabulous food and winners. Now, while it is Monday, and the weekend is technically over, that doesn't mean the football is over. Nope, tonight we have our usual Monday night fare with the Seahawks and Eagles squaring off in Philadelphia.

Which bird will prove to be superior? We'll find out!

Oh, and tonight's not even the last night of Week 12 in the NFL. Nope, the game between the Steelers and Ravens that had initially been scheduled for Thanksgiving night is still scheduled to take place on Tuesday. I say still scheduled because, well...

*gestures at the world around you*

But you know what's strange? I mean, besides *gestures at the world around you*? I'm not all that excited to watch tonight's NFL game. Nor am I excited about tomorrow's game. I think I might be suffering from Football Fatigue. There were three games on Thursday, followed by a full day of college football on Friday. Then we had a typical college Saturday and the NFL all day yesterday.

I could use a break from football, honestly. So I suppose it's a good thing we've got a full day of college basketball to watch, and the NBA will be starting soon. Variety is the spice of life, after all, and mixing things up will probably help keep me interested in tonight's game. As will betting on it, but before we get to what we're betting on, let's catch up on today's news.

To The Battle of the Birds.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Seahawks at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Under 49 (-110): The Seahawks have been letting Russ cook for so long that the food is starting to burn. It was remarkable to see Seattle go from one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL the last few years to one of the most pass-happy. Seattle has run the ball on first down only 45.2% of the time this season. That ranks 24th in the NFL and is well below the league average of 50.8%.

That trend has changed in recent weeks, though.

After Russell Wilson struggled in losses to the Bills and Rams, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks were going to run the ball more. He wasn't lying. In last week's 28-21 win over Arizona, Seattle ran the ball 50% of the time. More telling, the Seahawks ran the ball 57.1% of the time on first down. I expect that trend to continue on Monday night with the return of Chris Carson. As for the Eagles, their offense has been horrible all year, no matter their approach. Philly is scoring 1.72 points per drive, which ranks 29th in the NFL, ahead of only the Bears, Broncos and Jets. Carson Wentz has taken a significant step backward, and word is we're going to see more Jalen Hurts tonight. Having seen Hurts' college career, that leads me to believe the Eagles will be running the ball more too.

And both will be doing so against defenses that rank in the top 10 of Football Outsiders' running back yards metric. This isn't likely to be a high-scoring affair.

Key Trend: The under is 20-7 in Philly's last 27 home games.

💰 The Picks

USATSI

🏀 College Basketball

Alabama vs. Stanford, 9:30 p.m | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Under 152.5 (-110) -- As I wrote last week, I don't get too heavy into college basketball until a few weeks of action have passed. Typically, the early season action I look for involves teams playing in neutral sites they aren't accustomed to. This Monday night matchup stands out. Alabama has only played one game, and it was at home against Jacksonville State. Stanford will be making its season debut but had a top-10 defense last season, according to KenPom. It begins the year ranked 10th in defensive efficiency. Stanford combines that defense with a slower pace on offense, and, while Alabama is one of the quickest-moving offenses in the country, it's likely to have a more difficult time doing so against this Stanford defense.

Key Trend: The under is 18-7-1 in Stanford's last 26 neutral site games.

⚽ Champions League

Ajax at Liverpool, 3 p.m on Tuesday | TV: CBS All Access

The Pick: Liverpool (-150) -- I like this pick simply because you rarely get a price like this on Liverpool. Now, I understand why the price is where it is. Liverpool has struggled recently and is dealing with injuries. Jurgen Klopp has reached the point where he's blaming television networks for his team's bad luck, as if Liverpool is the only team in the country dealing with injuries this year. Well, all of it just makes me like Liverpool more. A win in this match would win Group D, and while Ajax is only two points behind Liverpool, I can't look past the first match between these two in Amsterdam. Liverpool won the match only 1-0, but they were also the more threatening side by far. Give me Angry Klopp and Company.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Russell Wilson -- While Russ might not be cooking as often, he's still the player most likely to lead the way in fantasy scoring tonight. I want Russ and Chris Carson in as many of my lineups as possible, but I want Russ as my MVP. While he struggled in losses to Buffalo and Los Angeles, only the Rams game was terrible from a fantasy perspective. He still managed three touchdowns in the other game. I'd expect another couple of touchdowns tonight.

Value

Jalen Hurts -- Hurts isn't starting at QB tonight, but he's going to see more snaps than usual. I wouldn't be surprised if those snaps come in the red zone, where Hurts' versatility could be more difficult for the Seattle defense to deal with. I don't think you should have Hurts in the majority of your lineups, but I'd sprinkle him in a few for sure.

Full lineup advice

🏈 Monday Night Football Props

USATSI