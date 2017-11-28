The Steelers are 9-2 but need to play much better to slay the Patriots dragon

The Steelers are 9-2, tied for the best record in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the playoff race by virtue of a razor-thin strength-of-victory tiebreaker advantage over -- you guessed it -- the Patriots. And if this is the year that Pittsburgh is anything other than a speed bump to New England's relatively smooth ride back to the Super Bowl, it will need to play much better over the final five weeks of the regular season.

The good news is that even though the Steelers have yet to play their best football, they are still one of the NFL's best teams. In past years, when the Steelers played down to their competition and lost, this team has played down to its competition and still found ways to win. It's not ideal, but it's something.

Early, Ben Roethlisberger and the offense struggled to live up to the "We can score 30 points in our sleep" expectations. Lately, the defense has been exposed. And while it's one thing to allow gunslinger Matthew Stafford to throw for 423 yards, it's something else entirely to have Jacoby Brissett and Brett Hundley combine to go 31 of 50 for 467 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Pittsburgh went 3-0 in those games though they could just as easily have gone 0-3; the Lions didn't score a touchdown despite five trips to the red zone and they lost by five points. And the Steelers needed last-second game-winning field goals to eke past both the Colts and Packers, two teams that are on the wrong side of the playoff bubble.

Has the defense improved enough to slow down Tom Brady?

Now the bad news: The Patriots aren't the Lions, Colts or Packers, and Tom Brady, even at 40, is the front runner for his third NFL MVP award. He's the league's best quarterback both in total value and value per play, according to Football Outsiders. And the Pats have the No. 1 overall offense (first in passing, ninth in rushing).

The Steelers, meanwhile, feature their best defense since 2010, which was the last time they made it to the Super Bowl. That group was the league's best, ranking No. 1 against the run and No. 3 against the pass. The 2017 version is young, fast and explosive, though they've lost one of their top defenders, cornerback Joe Haden, for several weeks to a broken leg. This unit ranks third overall (fourth against the run, fifth against the pass), though they are susceptible to the big play. In Week 3, the Bears' Jordan Howard averaged 6.1 yards per carry and gashed the Steelers for 140 yards. In Week 8 Stafford threw for 423 yards, two weeks after that the Colts' Chester Rogers and Donte Moncrief burned the Steelers' secondary for touchdown receptions of 61 and 60 yards. Last week, the Titans' Rishard Matthews had a 75-yard touchdown reception. On Sunday night, Hundley threw three touchdown passes of 39, 54 and 55 yards.

Here's second-year cornerback Artie Burns blowing a coverage on the Packers' first touchdown:

And here's Davante Adams torching cornerback Coty Sensabaugh on Green Bay's final touchdown:

If Brady had been playing for the Packers instead of Hundley, the Steelers would have lost by 10 touchdowns.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Burns, the team's 2016 first-round pick, is pressing to make plays.

CB Artie Burns told me this week he's been trying too hard to make plays the last few weeks, instead of letting plays come to him. Was hard to tell his exact assignment, but that blown coverage on Cobb touchdown was on his side. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 27, 2017

Haden, released by the Browns just before the season and promptly signed by the Steelers, has been a steadying presence in the secondary. But he remains sidelined with a fractured fibula and it's unclear when he'll return. When and if he does won't change what Pittsburgh can expect from Brady and the Pats.

The last time the Patriots came to Pittsburgh with Roethlisberger under center -- October 2011 -- was also the last time the Steelers beat them. In that game, one that was referenced countless times in days and weeks following last January's AFC title disaster, the Steelers eschewed the zone defense they are known for and relied heavily on a man-to-man scheme that disrupted Brady's ability to get the ball out quickly. The ability to get after Brady -- he was pressured for much of the game and was sacked three times -- also was critical to Pittsburgh's success.

It's a similar strategy employed by the Falcons in the Super Bowl. And it worked to perfection until about midway through the third quarter, when Atlanta's defense started showing signs of fatigue and Brady capitalized. When it was over, the Falcons' defense would be on the field for 99 snaps, which works out to about a game-and-a-half. They were gassed, there was nothing they could do about it, and Brady knew it.

But the theory was sound. The key to slowing Brady is jamming his receivers at the line of scrimmage and making it difficult for them to get into their routes. Simply put: If timing is integral to the Patriots' offense running smoothly, disrupting that timing is key. Also key: not leaving your defense on the field for 75 percent of the game.

The Steelers are 0-4 against the Patriots since that win in 2011. The differences from then to now include playing in Gillette Stadium (0-3), playing without Big Ben (0-1) and featuring zone-heavy defensive game plans (0-4). In training camp, defense coordinator Keith Butler conceded that the Steelers needed to diversify their coverages to compete with the Pats.

"We're emphasizing [man-to-man defense] more this year in training camp," Butler said in August, via 93.7 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station. "We can't always play zone, especially against people like the Patriots. You look at the people that beat the Patriots in the past, a lot of them have played man-to-man, I think the last time we beat them ... we were playing a lot of man-to-man coverage."

But man-to-man isn't the be-all, end-all. Tomlin conceded as much after getting thumped by New England in January. (And the Raiders played man coverage against the Patriots in Week 11 and were blown out of Azteca Stadium.)

"Obviously, you weigh those options in preparation," Tomlin said when asked about if he considered using press-man coverage against the Pats. "We stand by what we did during the game, we just didn't do it well enough."

The Steelers went to man-coverage concepts on three occasions in that playoff loss, and on three occasions nickel back William Gay was exposed.

Steelers D went to man coverage 3 times and got burned each time by Brady. Stopped doing it after that. Per team source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2017

But cornerback Ross Cockrell is gone, Gay's snaps have been reduced and the unit has been upgraded with the additions of Haden and nickel back Mike Hilton and the growth of Burns and 2016 second-round safety Sean Davis. The missed tackles and blown assignments have to be troubling for Butler and Tomlin, but this is also one of the league's most athletic defenses. The big question is which unit will show up when the Pats come to town in Week 15?

Steelers probably need to win out

Which brings us to this: The Steelers' best chance to get back to the Super Bowl goes through Heinz Field. The last time they won a game in Gillette Stadium, it was 2008, Matt Cassel was the quarterback and the Pats missed the playoffs. More than any mental block about playing in Foxborough is this reality: It's easier for an offense to communicate at home; that means no silent snap count, more opportunities for the no-huddle, and an ability for Roethlisberger to change the play at the line of scrimmage.

There's also the matter of Home Ben vs. Road Ben. Through 11 games this season, Roethlisberger's home-and-away splits look like this:

Home: 65.2 completion percentage for 1,429 yards, 12 touchdowns, 7 interceptions;

65.2 completion percentage for 1,429 yards, 12 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; Away: 60.9 completion percentage for 1,519 yards, 8 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

And this includes Roethlisberger's five-interception game against the Jaguars at Heinz Field.

Last season, the differences were even more pronounced:

Home: 70.8 completion percentage for 1,915 yards with 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions;



70.8 completion percentage for 1,915 yards with 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; Road: 59.4 completion percentage for 1,904 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions



But what are the Steelers' chances of earning the No. 1 seed? The New York Times' playoff simulator give them a 44 percent chance ... second only to the Patriots' 51 percent. Pittsburgh has games left against the Bengals (away), the Ravens, the Patriots, the Texans (away) and the Browns. New England, meanwhile, will face the Bills (away), Miami (away), the Steelers (away), the Bills and Jets.

Whatever happens over the final five weeks, should the Steelers and Pats meet in the playoffs there is one thing you can be certain of: Belichick will not allow Antonio Brown to beat him. Brown, more than any player currently in the NFL, routinely finds ways to beat teams whose singular focus is stopping him.

But in January, the Pats held Brown to seven receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns. And without Le'Veon Bell, who left with a groin injury, the Steelers' explosive offense was suddenly one-dimensional. On paper, Pittsburgh is stacked with playmakers, and we've seen glimpses of it throughout the season. But there has yet to be the one defining game, the game you could point to and say, "See, it doesn't matter what Belichick and Brady do because New England's defense can't matchup with Pittsburgh's firepower."

Ben is at his best when offense goes through Le'Veon

It all starts with Roethlisberger, who talked of retirement in the offseason and who looked like he was retired against the Jags in Week 5 when he tossed five interceptions, didn't throw a touchdown and put up a whopping 55 pass attempts. Making things all the more inexplicable: Jacksonville's defense came into that game as the league's best against the pass and its worst against the run. If you're the Lions, who haven't rushed for 100 yards in a game in four years, sure, you lean on your franchise quarterback. If you're the Steelers and have Le'Veon Bell ... well, your best course of action seems pretty obvious.

Luckily, the Steelers have since decided the offense should include a heavy dose of Bell. The week after the Jags loss -- Bell had just 15 carries in that game -- he got the ball 32 times, rushed for 179 yards and scored a touchdown. And the week after that, he rushed for 134 yards against the Bengals. And on Sunday, he had 95 rushing yards to go along with a career-high 12 catches and 88 receiving yards. Bell, who is third in total value among all running backs leads the league in rushing yards (981).

Opposing defenses can -- and will -- take away Brown. But it's much harder to take away Brown and slow Bell, especially if the Steelers continue to get production out of rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, or if Martavis Bryant can find the form that made him one of the league's best deep threats in 2015.

Smith-Schuster is currently battling a hamstring injury, and he's the most likely beneficiary as Brown and Bell get most of the attention. In 10 games, the 2017 second-round pick has 33 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns. He just turned 21 but Smith-Schuster plays like a faster Anquan Boldin -- basically a tight end gifted with wide receiver speed, which was on full display against the Lions:

Bryant, who was suspended last season and asked to be traded after a slow start this season, slowly seems to be rounding into form. He had four catches for 40 yards against the Packers, including this 70-yard touchdown catch:

And while the touchdown is encouraging, the larger point is this: If Bryant and Smith-Schuster can consistently beat single coverage, life becomes eminently easier for Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell -- and eminently tougher for everybody else.

Players not named Ben, Brown or Bell have to step up

But this isn't some grand revelation; it's been a talking point for years. Yes, the pieces are in place for the Steelers to out-Patriots the Patriots, but so far it hasn't happened. And as it stands, New England remains the better team. How much better and for how long? That's the question. Pittsburgh's defense is second in sacks and fifth in interceptions, but even if they're reduced to a replacement-level unit against the likes of Brady, the Steelers' offense can be good enough to overcome it.

That certainly seems reasonable with Ben, Brown and Bell leading the way. But it will take Smith-Schuster and Bryant -- and maybe even an Eli Rogers or Vance McDonald -- stepping up to make plays when defenses shut down Pittsburgh's primary playmakers. The trial run is in two weeks when the Patriots come to Heinz Field. And Round 2 will come several weeks after that should the two teams meet again in the postseason.

For what it's worth, Tomlin's banking on it.

"I'm going to embrace the elephant in the room. There's going to be fireworks [in Week 15]," he told NBC's Tony Dungy before Sunday's game against the Packers. "But it's probably going to be Part 1. You know? ...

"You'll burn more fuel trying to pretend like that [playoff rematch] doesn't exist than just to acknowledge the elephant in the room," he continued. "Man, that's going to be a big game. But probably if we're both doing what we're supposed to do, the second one is really going to be big and what happens in the first is going to set up the second one. It's going to determine the location of the second one. You know?"

And not only that, Tomlin expects to win.

"Oh, we can win it all," he said. "We should win it all. I think that's my mentality. I think that's their mentality. But I'm less concerned about that and more concerned about what are the things that we're going to do along the way to make that happen."

We'll all find out together whether this is the year Steelers finally get past the Pats.