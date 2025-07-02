ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The roar of the Lehigh Valley crowd was louder than the blaring music blasting when Cooper DeJean stepped up to the plate.

DeJean felt the energy of the Philadelphia Eagles fans' flowing. With a black DeVonta Smith hat on and a pair of expensive shades to cover up his game face, DeJean looked as confident as any 22-year-old athlete can be. DeJean wasn't just at DeVonta Smith's Celebrity Softball Game to help out his teammate raise money for charity.

He came to win.

This has been the mentality for DeJean for the past year, not doing anything half-ass if his name is attached. There were bragging rights to be had in Smith's softball game, with a trophy awarded to the home run derby champion -- along with the flex in the Eagles' locker room over the next 12 months about who is the best athlete on the team.

As DeJean stood in the batter's box, he was primed to enter the conversation. The roar was infectious, showcasing how popular DeJean has become in the Philadelphia area over the past year.

It's not a coincidence.

"I don't want to say it, but I'm gonna say it: He's a white guy playing DB," Smith said with a big smile. "Doesn't happen often ... so when it does happen everybody loves it."

On-field popularity

DeJean's play on the field in just one season with the Eagles helped that popularity grow. Despite DeJean having to wait six weeks to get on the field due to a hamstring injury prior to training camp, the Eagles defense instantly transformed for the better when he arrived. The pass defense allowed the fewest yards per attempt (5.9), touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.2), passer rating (78.8), and pass yards per game (175.1) since Week 6 -- DeJean's debut in the secondary.

DeJean was pretty dominant himself, as opposing quarterbacks had just a 71.3 passer rating in coverage when targeting him as the primary defender -- not bad for a player who spent the overwhelming majority of his snaps in the slot. That rating decreased to 56.3 in the playoffs, and DeJean didn't allow a passing touchdown in the regular season or playoffs.

DeJean actually scored more touchdowns last season (one) than touchdowns allowed (zero), with that touchdown coming in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX -- intercepting Patrick Mahomes to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead (and starting the eventual rout of the Kansas City Chiefs). He became the second rookie to have an interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history. (Reggie Phillips was the other for the Chicago Bears in 1985.)

To top it off, DeJean became just the second player in NFL history to score a touchdown on his birthday in a championship game. (Eagles legend Steve Van Buren was the other in 1947.) Yes, DeJean turned just 22 years old that day.

All of a sudden, DeJean's No. 33 jersey is seen as often as Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. The popularity has soared with DeJean's every move.

"It's been a little different," as the soft-spoken DeJean smiled. "Just walking around, I try to hide as much as I can. But it gets harder and harder."

Off-field superstar

With newfound popularity comes unwarranted attention. Everything DeJean does has required a camera phone in his midst, as the second-year defensive back is highly noticeable. He took batting practice at Citizens Bank Park (home of the Philadelphia Phillies), shot baskets with Phoenix Suns players, banged the drum at a Philadelphia Union soccer match and took photos with rapper Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby.

He also started a new podcast, "Exciting Mics," with teammate and fellow Eagles starter Reed Blankenship (the two are informally known as the Exciting Whites). It's a podcast that has grown exponentially with guests such as Barkley, Quinyon Mitchell, Zack Baun and other popular Eagles teammates. DeJean has a sponsorship with American Eagle and has promoted the FIFA Club World Cup in Philadelphia -- adding to an already chaotic offseason.

DeJean has also been giving back to the community, hosting youth football camps in Philadelphia and in Iowa. A native of Odebolt, Iowa, and a superstar for the University of Iowa, DeJean also hosted his first charity softball game for his home state last month in Des Moines -- getting Smith, Blankenship, Darius Slay, A.J. Brown and many others to participate. The funds raised went to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The fame is nothing new for DeJean, who was already a megastar in Iowa. And even though it's been taken to the national level, it doesn't phase him.

"It's still not going to change who I am as a person," DeJean said. "Just be myself, treat people the same way. I haven't changed, but things around me have changed a little bit. But I'm still the same person."

Summer of DeJean

DeJean's popularity only grew over the past week, starting with his performance in Jason Kelce's annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Shirt off and bartending, people couldn't wait to snag a picture and howl at DeJean. Then came the "New Heights" Beer Bowl, hosted by Kelce's podcast, where DeJean set the obstacle course record after chugging down a beer prior to running the course.

Now it was the home run derby, DeJean looking more and more confident as he took his practice swings prior to Smith's event. Not emerging victorious in his own home run derby last month, DeJean looked to change the narrative.

DeJean hit seven home runs in the first round to advance to the finals. Going up against defending champion Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith, Mack Wilson and Christian Smith, DeJean hit seven more home runs in 30 seconds to bring his total to 14 -- winning the home run derby championship.

Of course, DeJean wasn't done.

During the softball game, DeJean had a diving coach off Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert while playing center field and also collided into the fence to rob Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens of a home run -- getting even more roars from the Lehigh Valley crowd. DeJean won the game's MVP award.

This is the same DeJean that has gone viral for causal dunks with Barkley and a pick-six of Mahomes in the Super Bowl. DeJean may be the best athlete in Philadelphia, a city that also has Barkley, Brown, Bryce Harper, Joel Embiid and Kyle Schwarber.

He's arguably the most popular athlete as well -- or at least on his way there. But through it all, don't expect DeJean to change who he is.

"I'm still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job," DeJean said. "There are a lot of things I can get better at coming off of last season, that I can be ready for this season. And those are the things that I've been working on this offseason. Becoming stronger, faster, being more comfortable out on the field, and working my techniques.

"I don't think it's changed me as a person at all."