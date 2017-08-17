The Titans are so stoked to watch the solar eclipse, they rescheduled practice

Team building is adorable, and it's even more adorable when it's a bunch of guys that make their living beating each other up. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey changed the team's Monday schedule so that they could watch the total solar eclipse at 12 p.m. CST. The eclipse will be particularly prevalent in Nashville, where the team facilities are located. In fact, Nashville lies within the stripe through the country that the eclipse will be the most visible.

Click anywhere on our eclipse map to see what the total solar eclipse on Monday will look like there. #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/okY2OhYotu pic.twitter.com/mQEkWRPSOg — timeanddate.com (@timeanddate) August 15, 2017

The Titans, of course, barely missed the playoffs last year, losing a tiebreaker to the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown. Perhaps this kind of camaraderie is exactly what the team needs.The team was initially scheduled to practice during the eclipse, but Mularkey was having none of it.

"I actually did (change the schedule)," Mularkey said, per Titaninsider.com's Terry McCormick. "I adjusted the schedule so we will be practicing during it. I went back, once we found out about it, and rerouted the schedule so we're out here together to see it."

The Titans are heading into 2017 with a full head of steam, and if there's one thing that we learned from the 2015 Panthers, it's that fans love teams that are enjoying winning. The Titans have been cultivating that culture.

"I showed the players a highlight tape of last year, and I told them how much the fans love the way we play -- with competitiveness and resilience," Mularkey said earlier this week. "But again, that was last year. This is a totally different year, with new faces. We all know what will happen if we win one or two games more than we did last year. But that hype will get you beat if you pay attention to it. We need to be careful to not think about where we are when we aren't there yet."

"There" or not, the Titans know what they're working towards. Gestures like this may seem trivial, but for players, it can make all the difference. Changing a practice is relatively easy, but a lot of coaches aren't quite as amenable to sentimental gestures as Mularkey was in this case.

Will not practicing during an eclipse make the team go from 9-7 to 11-5? Unlikely. But it will allow a team to gel. And for a team as young as the Titans, not to mention their electric potential, sometimes that can make all the difference.

