It's official, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing for a Super Bowl in their home stadium, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game by a score of 31-26. The Buccaneers have quarterback Tom Brady to thank for their chance to compete in Super Bowl LV, as he helped turned the franchise around in just one season. The Bucs made the postseason for the first time since 2007, and won their first playoff game since Super Bowl XXXVII back in 2003. Brady hasn't just brought success to the Buccaneers, but seemingly to the entire city of Tampa.

Since Brady signed with the Buccaneers this offseason, three professional teams in Tampa have made it to their respective championship matchups. The Tampa Bay Lightning ended the 2020 season as the Stanley Cup Champions after defeating the Dallas Stars four games to two in September, the Tampa Bay Rays made it to the World Series in October, but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to two and now, the Buccaneers will have a chance to win the Super Bowl next month.

Brady will make Super Bowl start No. 10 in February -- which is five more than the next closest quarterback. He's the first quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in three different decades, and is the first quarterback since Craig Morton to make the Super Bowl in two different conferences.

In the regular season, Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and it took just one season for him to break the Bucs' franchise record for playoff passing touchdowns! Brady's arrival in Tampa not only instantly brought success to the Buccaneers, but it seemed to benefit the city at large.