The Vikings have just one win in four games but it's too early to hit the panic button just yet
The Vikings and Rams put up some crazy numbers on Thursday night
The Rams beat the Vikings 38-31 on Thursday night in a thriller. They did so behind Jared Goff's 465 yards and five touchdowns, a record for "Thursday Night Football." Kirk Cousins also put up video game numbers, going 36-of-50 for 422 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings were in it until the very end, when a Cousins fumble effectively ended the game.
The Vikings have now dropped two straight, but at the very least the offense came alive on Thursday after an embarrassing game against the Bills. Cousins came just short of matching Goff stride for stride, which is incredibly impressive on a night like the one Goff had. The Vikings came into this season as Super Bowl contenders, but the 1-2-1 start is giving some people pause.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look at the game from all angles. The Vikings were Kanell's Super Bowl pick, while Cousins was his vote for MVP. However, despite the struggles, Kanell is sticking to his pick -- he still likes the Vikings in spite of the early-season struggles. The two also talk about the evolution of Goff and where he stands among the quarterbacks in the NFL after his outstanding night.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Bets: Fade the Chiefs, Saints
Prisco heads into the weekend at 0-0-1 with his best bets for Week 4
-
NFL odds, best picks, Week 4 predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
TNF: Vikings vs. Rams odds and picks
R.J. White also finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest
-
Dak: I need to let them hit me more
In the midst of his own struggles, the Cowboys quarterback weighs in on the story of the s...
-
Vikings at Rams: All the stats to know
Will the Rams ever cool off? Can the Vikings bounce back after an embarrassing loss? Here's...
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4