The Vikings have just one win in four games but it's too early to hit the panic button just yet

The Rams beat the Vikings 38-31 on Thursday night in a thriller. They did so behind Jared Goff's 465 yards and five touchdowns, a record for "Thursday Night Football." Kirk Cousins also put up video game numbers, going 36-of-50 for 422 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings were in it until the very end, when a Cousins fumble effectively ended the game.

The Vikings have now dropped two straight, but at the very least the offense came alive on Thursday after an embarrassing game against the Bills. Cousins came just short of matching Goff stride for stride, which is incredibly impressive on a night like the one Goff had. The Vikings came into this season as Super Bowl contenders, but the 1-2-1 start is giving some people pause.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look at the game from all angles. The Vikings were Kanell's Super Bowl pick, while Cousins was his vote for MVP. However, despite the struggles, Kanell is sticking to his pick -- he still likes the Vikings in spite of the early-season struggles. The two also talk about the evolution of Goff and where he stands among the quarterbacks in the NFL after his outstanding night.

