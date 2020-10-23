Who's Playing
Dallas @ Washington
Current Records: Dallas 2-4; Washington 1-5
What to Know
The Washington Football Team are 1-7 against the Dallas Cowboys since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Washington and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.
This past Sunday, Washington and the New York Giants were almost perfectly matched up, but Washington suffered an agonizing 20-19 defeat. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from WR Cam Sims and TE Logan Thomas. QB Kyle Allen ended up with a passer rating of 140.80.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have to be hurting after a devastating 38-10 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Dallas was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of QB Andy Dalton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.93 yards per passing attempt.
The losses put Washington at 1-5 and Dallas at 2-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 301.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Cowboys rank first in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 509.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Dallas 47 vs. Washington 16
- Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
- Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
- Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
- Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19
- Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
- Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16