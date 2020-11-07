Who's Playing

New York @ Washington

Current Records: New York 1-7; Washington 2-5

What to Know

The Washington Football Team have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Giants and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 28 of 2018. Washington's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with New York at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field on Sunday. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Giants will be stumbling in from a defeat.

When you finish with 255 more yards than your opponent like Washington did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 25-3 margin over the Dallas Cowboys. The oddsmakers were on Washington's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. RB Antonio Gibson was the offensive standout of the game for Washington, rushing for one TD and 128 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Gibson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Washington's defense was a presence as well, holding Dallas to a paltry 142 yards. The defense embarrassed Dallas' offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 55 yards. Leading the way was LB Montez Sweat and his two sacks. Sweat now has five sacks through seven games.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New York as they fell 25-23 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Monday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but they got scores from WR Golden Tate, RB Dion Lewis, and RB Wayne Gallman. QB Daniel Jones ended up with a passer rating of 119.80.

Washington is now 2-5 while New York sits at 1-7. Washington is 0-1 after wins this year, and New York is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Football Team are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 11 games against Washington.