Who's Playing

Carolina @ Washington

Current Records: Carolina 4-10; Washington 6-8

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are on the road again Sunday and play against the Washington Football Team at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at FedEx Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Panthers came up short against the Green Bay Packers last week, falling 24-16. Carolina's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 121.90.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-15 to the Seattle Seahawks last week. The losing side was boosted by RB J.D. McKissic, who snatched one receiving TD.

This next game is expected to be close, with Carolina going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Carolina is now 4-10 while Washington sits at 6-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 15 on the season. Washingtons have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 13 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.73

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Football Team as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington and Carolina both have two wins in their last four games.

Dec 01, 2019 - Washington 29 vs. Carolina 21

Oct 14, 2018 - Washington 23 vs. Carolina 17

Dec 19, 2016 - Carolina 26 vs. Washington 15

Nov 22, 2015 - Carolina 44 vs. Washington 16

Top Projected Fantasy Players