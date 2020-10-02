Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Washington

Current Records: Baltimore 2-1; Washington 1-2

What to Know

The Washington Football Team will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Washington had to settle for a 34-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. QB Dwayne Haskins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Haskins' longest connection was to WR Terry McLaurin for 33 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Baltimore came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday, falling 34-20. A silver lining for the Ravens was the play of QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 97 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground.

Washington is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Washington is now 1-2 while Baltimore sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington comes into the game boasting the second most sacks in the NFL at 13. As for Baltimore, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 13-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.